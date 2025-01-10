To the Members of LT Foods Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of LT Foods Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report (Refer Annexure A). We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue recognition - Sale of goods Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: Refer Note 1 to the standalone financial statements with respect to the accounting policies followed by the Company for recognizing revenue from sale of products. • Understood the business process of revenue and receivables process for evaluating the design effectiveness of internal financial controls; The Company recognised revenues amounting to Rs 4,02,012.20 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024, as disclosed in Note 30 and Note 52 to the standalone financial statements. • Validated the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls in revenues and receivables process; Revenue comprises of sale of manufactured goods (rice), traded goods and by products - which is recognized when control of such goods is transferred to the customers and there is no unfulfilled obligation in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Revenue towards satisfaction of a performance obligation is measured at the amount of transaction price (net of variable consideration) allocated to that performance obligation. The transaction price of goods sold and services rendered is net of variable consideration on account of various discounts and schemes offered by the company as part of the contract. • Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policies relating to revenue recognition by ensuring their compliance with Ind AS 115 -Revenue from Contracts with Customers; • Performed substantive analytical procedures on revenue which includes margins analysis (corroboration between revenues and costs for current year and its comparison with last year), analysis for key customers etc.; In accordance with Standards on Auditing, there is a presumed fraud risk relating to revenue recognition. Accordingly, occurrence of revenue is a key focus area on account of the multiplicity of Companys products, multiple channels for sales, transactions with subsidiaries and the volume of the sales made to them. • Evaluated the terms and conditions of the key contracts, including incoterms, with customers to ensure that the revenue recognition criteria are assessed by the management in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards; Due to the above factors, we have identified testing of revenue recognition as a key audit matter. • Performed substantive testing on test check basis for revenue transactions recognised during the year by testing their underlying documents which include purchase orders from customers, proof of deliveries (bill of lading for export sales and lorry receipts etc. for domestic sales), invoices and collection of money from the customers (as applicable). Considering different categories of customers, the nature of documents supporting accuracy and occurrence of transactions varies. Our testing methodology was designed and implemented considering these facts and circumstances; • Reviewed reconciliation of revenues between books and revenues disclosed in statutory returns (i.e., GST returns); • Performed other substantive audit procedures including obtaining debtor confirmations on a sample basis, reviewed the subsequent collection of payment and proof of deliveries document of such selected debtors; and • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customer. 2 Inventory - existence and valuation Refer Note 1 to the standalone financial statements which includes the accounting policies followed by the Company for valuation of inventory. Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: The Companys inventory is valued at the lower of cost and Net Realizable Value (NRV). Existence: The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling rice and the Companys inventory primarily comprises of raw material i.e., paddy, semifinished rice, finished rice, stores and spares and packing material. Such inventory is stored in plant, rented warehouses, silos and storage bags. Inventory holding is generally significant at the end of the financial year considering seasonality of the agricultural produce of paddy and natural ageing process followed by the Company for getting desired level of quality. High quantity of inventory at the year- end makes inventory physical verification an extensive procedure for the management. • Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policies relating to valuation of Inventory by ensuring their compliance with Ind AS 2 ("Inventories") and Ind AS 23 ("Borrowing Costs"); The valuation of raw material, semi-finished and finished rice is a comprehensive exercise and is carried out manually. The valuation process involves estimation around determination of: • Obtained inventory reports (retrieved from SAP) and results of management conducted count and reviewed reconciliation of differences, if any, between management physical count and inventory records. Verify the necessary adjustments made in the inventory records by the management on test check basis; • Allocable overheads and their absorption rates; • Reviewed reconciliation of inventory quantitative details in valuation workings with inventory reports obtained from the management, as retrieved from SAP i.e., the integrated ERP used by the company. Understood and verified the reconciling items on test check basis; • Determination of net realisable value of by-products; • Obtained independent confirmations, on sample basis, for inventory lying with third parties as at year-end; • Capitalisation of borrowing costs to paddy, semi- finished and finished rice, given significant holding period between acquisition and production. Period and rate of finance costs to be capitalised. • Observed physical verification done by the management as at year-end and also, independently verified few items physically on sample basis for locations scoped- in, basis materiality of stock lying at such locations to overall inventory balance of the company as at year-end; Accordingly, existence and valuation of the year-end inventory balance, which is significant with respect to the total assets held by the Company, it is considered to be one of the areas which requires significant auditor attention owing to the complexity and judgements involved in the process of physical count and valuation. Hence, we have identified Inventory existence and valuation as a key audit matter. • Corroborated the results of our physical verification procedures, on test check basis, with valuation workings obtained from the management; and • Presented our approach and results of physical verification, including but not limited to scoped-in locations, methodology followed for verification of inventory stored in bags and silos and confirmation procedures, to the audit committee. Valuation: • Obtained an understanding of management process of inventory valuation; • Evaluated design effectiveness of controls over inventory valuation process and tested key controls for their operating effectiveness; • Verified inputs into the valuation process from source documents/ general ledger accounts on test check basis; • Verified, on test check basis, quantitative reconciliation of opening inventory, purchase/ production, sales and year-end inventory to validate the rice yield during the year and to identify any abnormal production loss. Compared the yield between current year and prior year to identify abnormalities, if any; • Compared basis of key estimates, including those involved in computation of allocable overheads and borrowing costs, to prior year and enquired reasons for any significant variations; • Verified net realisable value of by-products from supporting documents and arithmetical accuracy of valuation calculations on test check basis; and • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to Inventory in compliance with the requirements of applicable Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for audit of the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under sub clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid and provided by the Company to its directors during the year is within the limits prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

Annexure A

To the Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of LT Foods Limited

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Annexure B

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of LT Foods Limited

[Referred to in paragrapRs 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of LT Foods Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment under which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory (except for goods in transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, the coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, from Banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets and immovable property. The quarterly revised returns and statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions on aggregate basis are, except for few immaterial differences, in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company. Also refer Note 57 to the standalone financial statements.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or given guarantee or provided security to companies during the year. The Company has granted advances in the nature of loans to other entities during the year.

(A) The Company has provided loans to its associates amounting to Rs 92.00 lakhs during the year and the outstanding balance of such loans provided as at March 31, 2024 amounts to Nil (March 31, 2023: Rs 35.86 lakhs).

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, in relation to entities other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, except advance paid to suppliers against procurement of material amounting to Rs 3,605.76 lakhs during the year, which got settled against supply of such material during a period ranging from 90 days to 240 days. These advances have been substantially adjusted against procurement of material during the year and the corresponding balance outstanding as at March 31,2024 is RS 174.00 lakhs (March 31, 2023: Rs 837.68 lakhs). The Company has also given guarantees to entities other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year amounting to RS 2,250.00 lakhs and the balance outstanding of such guarantees given as at March 31, 2024 amounts to RS 2,250.00 lakhs (March 31, 2023: Nil).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans granted and guarantee given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Regarding advances against supply of material (advances in the nature of loans) granted by the Company to other entities during the year, considering interdependence between various factors which are proprietary in nature including period of advance and its impact on pricing, if any, availability of wide variety of similar material and volumes, we are unable to comment whether the terms and conditions of such advances are prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest. Regarding supplier advances (advances in nature of loans), the advances are granted interest-free and delivery terms are specified in the agreement against each advance given.

(d) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted to Companies.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. As mentioned in clause (a) above, the suppliers advances were settled within a period ranging from 90 days to 240 days which were generally beyond normal supply terms and constitute most of the population of such advances during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has granted loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans during the year. These are not repayable on demand/ have stipulated the schedule for repayment of principal and interest/delivery terms. Hence, the requirements under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, accordingly provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company. Further, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31,2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance and income tax, though there has been slight delay in few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities during the year.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforementioned statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 which are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which has not been deposited as at March 31,2024 on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in INR Lakhs) Amount paid under dispute (in INR Lakhs) Unpaid Dispute (in INR Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Penalty 36.27 36.27 - 1998-99 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 57.54 - 57.54 2002-03 Assessing Officer Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 4.84 - 4.84 2006-07 Assessing Officer Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 327.62 327.62 - 2007-08 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 235.95 223.95 12.00 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 346.01 103.39 242.62 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Penalty 177.42 10.00 167.42 2009-10 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 142.68 19.50 123.18 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 175.62 108.16 67.46 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 90.43 90.43 - 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 466.81 100.00 366.81 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 599.12 - 599.12 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 375.57 - 375.57 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 20.59 - 20.59 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 350.14 - 350.14 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income- tax Assessments of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures performed, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year were applied for the purpose for which the loans were raised. Refer Note 19 to the standalone financial statements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture during the year ended March 31,2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company nor on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during the audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios (as disclosed in Note 53 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special fund within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

Annexure C

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of LT Foods Limited

[Referred to in paragrapRs 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of LT Foods Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of LT Foods Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.