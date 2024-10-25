Dividend 24 Oct 2024 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024 0.5 50 Interim 3

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On October 24, 2024. Approved the payment of 3 rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Monday, November 04, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. Revised Record Date for 3rd Interim Dividend is fixed as November 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Dividend 17 May 2024 17 Sep 2024 - 1 100 Final

Recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (@100%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, to be held during the financial year 2024-25, making a total dividend of Rs. 1.5 (@150%) per equity share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2023 24, including interim dividend of Re. 0.50 (@50%) per equity share declared earlier during the financial year 2023-24

Dividend 25 Jul 2024 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024 0.5 50 Interim 2

Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. Approved the payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Tuesday, August 06, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Dividend 17 May 2024 30 May 2024 30 May 2024 0.5 50 Interim