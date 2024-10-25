iifl-logo-icon 1
L T Foods Ltd Dividend

401.2
(0.16%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

L T Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Oct 20246 Nov 20246 Nov 20240.550Interim 3
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On October 24, 2024. Approved the payment of 3 rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Monday, November 04, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. Revised Record Date for 3rd Interim Dividend is fixed as November 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Dividend17 May 202417 Sep 2024-1100Final
Recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (@100%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, to be held during the financial year 2024-25, making a total dividend of Rs. 1.5 (@150%) per equity share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2023 24, including interim dividend of Re. 0.50 (@50%) per equity share declared earlier during the financial year 2023-24
Dividend25 Jul 20246 Aug 20246 Aug 20240.550Interim 2
Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. Approved the payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Tuesday, August 06, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
Dividend17 May 202430 May 202430 May 20240.550Interim
Approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Thursday, May 30, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

L T Foods: Related News

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

25 Oct 2024|11:21 AM

The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.

