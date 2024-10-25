|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|0.5
|50
|Interim 3
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On October 24, 2024. Approved the payment of 3 rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Monday, November 04, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. Revised Record Date for 3rd Interim Dividend is fixed as November 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|100
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (@100%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, to be held during the financial year 2024-25, making a total dividend of Rs. 1.5 (@150%) per equity share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2023 24, including interim dividend of Re. 0.50 (@50%) per equity share declared earlier during the financial year 2023-24
|Dividend
|25 Jul 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|0.5
|50
|Interim 2
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. Approved the payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Tuesday, August 06, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|0.5
|50
|Interim
|Approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Thursday, May 30, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.