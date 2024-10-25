|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, from Thursday, September 19, 2024 to Thursday, September 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 34 th AGM and determining entitlement of the members of the final dividend (if declared at the AGM) of Rs. 1/- (100%) for the financial year 2023-24. The said Final Dividend was recommended at the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. 34th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Summary of proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)
