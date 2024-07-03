Summary

Kaveri Seed Company was incorporated on 27 August 1986 as Kaveri Seed Company Private Limited. On November 7, 2006, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaveri Seed Company Limited.Kaveri Seeds is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over three decades of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. It specializes in the production of crop seeds including maize, cotton, rice, pearl millet, mustard, wheat, sorghum, sunflower and a number of vegetables. The Company owns over 600 acres (own + leased) farm land and 65000 acres for seed production across different agro- climatic regions. It helps farmers to implement best agricultural practices to ensure higher yield and better productivity. From providing complete crop solutions, across crops, terrains and seasons, to capitalizing on emerging opportunities, The Company carry on the business into research, seed production, processing, packing, and marketing of various high quality hybrids seeds and simultaneously set up a processing plant in Bellary in Karnataka. The Company offers a diverse product range that includes high-yielding seeds in the field crops and veggies segments. The Company provides hybrid/variety seeds for maize, rice, cotton, sunflower, mustard, sorgh

