SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹910.1
Prev. Close₹936.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹822.13
Day's High₹921.7
Day's Low₹865
52 Week's High₹1,201
52 Week's Low₹618.5
Book Value₹293.92
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,495.52
P/E16.44
EPS57.13
Divi. Yield0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
11.18
11.66
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,222.19
1,362.26
1,282.62
1,250.01
Net Worth
1,232.48
1,373.44
1,294.28
1,262.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
984.04
881.89
772.4
669.89
yoy growth (%)
11.58
14.17
15.3
-6.5
Raw materials
-527.54
-467.47
-397.74
-397.48
As % of sales
53.61
53
51.49
59.33
Employee costs
-71
-57.3
-44.85
-32.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
313.18
261.56
217.94
143.61
Depreciation
-21.31
-24.3
-23.35
-28.49
Tax paid
-7.87
-10.29
-7.6
-5.9
Working capital
49.22
126.9
57.23
-82.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.58
14.17
15.3
-6.5
Op profit growth
19.76
9.87
58.11
-27.75
EBIT growth
19.78
19.89
51.91
-19.03
Net profit growth
21.5
19.45
168.05
-54.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,148.41
1,070.36
969.98
1,036.31
930.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,148.41
1,070.36
969.98
1,036.31
930.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.21
54.91
41.28
45.75
45.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gundavaram Venkata Bhaskar Rao
Whole-time Director
Gundavaram Vanaja Devi
Whole Time Director
Gundavaram Pawan
Whole-time Director
Chennameneni Vamsheedhar
Whole-time Director
Chennameneni Mithun Chand
Independent Director
S Raghuvardhan Reddy
Independent Director
S M Llyas
Independent Director
K Purushotham
Independent Director
Musinipally Chaya Ratan
Independent Director
Rayappa Ramappa Hanchinal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sreelatha Vishnubhotla
Independent Director
S Narsing Rao
Independent Director
Krishna Mohan Prasad
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Mittal
Reports by Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
Summary
Kaveri Seed Company was incorporated on 27 August 1986 as Kaveri Seed Company Private Limited. On November 7, 2006, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaveri Seed Company Limited.Kaveri Seeds is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over three decades of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. It specializes in the production of crop seeds including maize, cotton, rice, pearl millet, mustard, wheat, sorghum, sunflower and a number of vegetables. The Company owns over 600 acres (own + leased) farm land and 65000 acres for seed production across different agro- climatic regions. It helps farmers to implement best agricultural practices to ensure higher yield and better productivity. From providing complete crop solutions, across crops, terrains and seasons, to capitalizing on emerging opportunities, The Company carry on the business into research, seed production, processing, packing, and marketing of various high quality hybrids seeds and simultaneously set up a processing plant in Bellary in Karnataka. The Company offers a diverse product range that includes high-yielding seeds in the field crops and veggies segments. The Company provides hybrid/variety seeds for maize, rice, cotton, sunflower, mustard, sorgh
Read More
The Kaveri Seed Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹873.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd is ₹4495.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd is 16.44 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaveri Seed Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd is ₹618.5 and ₹1201 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.37%, 3 Years at 17.79%, 1 Year at 44.45%, 6 Month at -2.40%, 3 Month at -2.41% and 1 Month at 2.07%.
