Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Share Price

873.95
(-6.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open910.1
  • Day's High921.7
  • 52 Wk High1,201
  • Prev. Close936.5
  • Day's Low865
  • 52 Wk Low 618.5
  • Turnover (lac)822.13
  • P/E16.44
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value293.92
  • EPS57.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,495.52
  • Div. Yield0.53
View All Historical Data
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.50%

Non-Promoter- 23.60%

Institutions: 23.60%

Non-Institutions: 15.31%

Custodian: 0.58%

Share Price

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.29

11.18

11.66

12.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,222.19

1,362.26

1,282.62

1,250.01

Net Worth

1,232.48

1,373.44

1,294.28

1,262.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

984.04

881.89

772.4

669.89

yoy growth (%)

11.58

14.17

15.3

-6.5

Raw materials

-527.54

-467.47

-397.74

-397.48

As % of sales

53.61

53

51.49

59.33

Employee costs

-71

-57.3

-44.85

-32.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

313.18

261.56

217.94

143.61

Depreciation

-21.31

-24.3

-23.35

-28.49

Tax paid

-7.87

-10.29

-7.6

-5.9

Working capital

49.22

126.9

57.23

-82.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.58

14.17

15.3

-6.5

Op profit growth

19.76

9.87

58.11

-27.75

EBIT growth

19.78

19.89

51.91

-19.03

Net profit growth

21.5

19.45

168.05

-54.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,148.41

1,070.36

969.98

1,036.31

930.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,148.41

1,070.36

969.98

1,036.31

930.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.21

54.91

41.28

45.75

45.59

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gundavaram Venkata Bhaskar Rao

Whole-time Director

Gundavaram Vanaja Devi

Whole Time Director

Gundavaram Pawan

Whole-time Director

Chennameneni Vamsheedhar

Whole-time Director

Chennameneni Mithun Chand

Independent Director

S Raghuvardhan Reddy

Independent Director

S M Llyas

Independent Director

K Purushotham

Independent Director

Musinipally Chaya Ratan

Independent Director

Rayappa Ramappa Hanchinal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sreelatha Vishnubhotla

Independent Director

S Narsing Rao

Independent Director

Krishna Mohan Prasad

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Summary

Kaveri Seed Company was incorporated on 27 August 1986 as Kaveri Seed Company Private Limited. On November 7, 2006, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaveri Seed Company Limited.Kaveri Seeds is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over three decades of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. It specializes in the production of crop seeds including maize, cotton, rice, pearl millet, mustard, wheat, sorghum, sunflower and a number of vegetables. The Company owns over 600 acres (own + leased) farm land and 65000 acres for seed production across different agro- climatic regions. It helps farmers to implement best agricultural practices to ensure higher yield and better productivity. From providing complete crop solutions, across crops, terrains and seasons, to capitalizing on emerging opportunities, The Company carry on the business into research, seed production, processing, packing, and marketing of various high quality hybrids seeds and simultaneously set up a processing plant in Bellary in Karnataka. The Company offers a diverse product range that includes high-yielding seeds in the field crops and veggies segments. The Company provides hybrid/variety seeds for maize, rice, cotton, sunflower, mustard, sorgh
Company FAQs

What is the Kaveri Seed Company Ltd share price today?

The Kaveri Seed Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹873.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd is ₹4495.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd is 16.44 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaveri Seed Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd is ₹618.5 and ₹1201 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd?

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.37%, 3 Years at 17.79%, 1 Year at 44.45%, 6 Month at -2.40%, 3 Month at -2.41% and 1 Month at 2.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaveri Seed Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.50 %
Institutions - 23.60 %
Public - 15.31 %

