Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 The Board has approved the payment of Interim Dividend @ 250%i.e., Rs.5/- per Equity Share of Rs.2/ - each on the profits of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 onthe equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend of 250% i.e., Rs.5/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each on the equity share capital of the Company has declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13th November, 2024 and the same will be paid to the shareholders on 02nd December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)