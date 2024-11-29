|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|5
|250
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 The Board has approved the payment of Interim Dividend @ 250%i.e., Rs.5/- per Equity Share of Rs.2/ - each on the profits of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 onthe equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend of 250% i.e., Rs.5/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each on the equity share capital of the Company has declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13th November, 2024 and the same will be paid to the shareholders on 02nd December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.