|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.23
13.38
16.2
-5.35
Op profit growth
17.69
14.15
58.95
-25.58
EBIT growth
17.71
23.91
53.34
-17
Net profit growth
19.86
22.62
171.39
-53.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.84
27.25
27.07
19.79
EBIT margin
31.11
29.4
26.9
20.38
Net profit margin
30.05
27.88
25.78
11.04
RoCE
28.62
27.1
21.5
14.76
RoNW
7.04
6.57
5.21
2
RoA
6.91
6.42
5.15
1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
51.58
43.08
31.99
11.19
Dividend per share
4
3
3
0
Cash EPS
47.77
38.68
28.16
6.89
Book value per share
206.27
158.9
153.18
146.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.95
7.91
15.15
49.36
P/CEPS
10.74
8.8
17.21
80.13
P/B
2.48
2.14
3.16
3.76
EV/EBIDTA
8.97
6.87
13
21.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
11.29
0
Tax payout
-3.05
-4.67
-3.81
-4.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.51
40.07
38.16
42.91
Inventory days
239.96
212.56
198.4
246.51
Creditor days
-155.22
-131.56
-159.72
-167.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-636.66
-570.8
-364.85
-595.41
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.04
0
-0.04
-0.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.32
-51.73
-51.04
-58.05
Employee costs
-8.18
-7.3
-6.63
-5.66
Other costs
-10.65
-13.7
-15.23
-16.48
