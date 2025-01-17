iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Key Ratios

905
(0.44%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.23

13.38

16.2

-5.35

Op profit growth

17.69

14.15

58.95

-25.58

EBIT growth

17.71

23.91

53.34

-17

Net profit growth

19.86

22.62

171.39

-53.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

28.84

27.25

27.07

19.79

EBIT margin

31.11

29.4

26.9

20.38

Net profit margin

30.05

27.88

25.78

11.04

RoCE

28.62

27.1

21.5

14.76

RoNW

7.04

6.57

5.21

2

RoA

6.91

6.42

5.15

1.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

51.58

43.08

31.99

11.19

Dividend per share

4

3

3

0

Cash EPS

47.77

38.68

28.16

6.89

Book value per share

206.27

158.9

153.18

146.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.95

7.91

15.15

49.36

P/CEPS

10.74

8.8

17.21

80.13

P/B

2.48

2.14

3.16

3.76

EV/EBIDTA

8.97

6.87

13

21.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

11.29

0

Tax payout

-3.05

-4.67

-3.81

-4.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.51

40.07

38.16

42.91

Inventory days

239.96

212.56

198.4

246.51

Creditor days

-155.22

-131.56

-159.72

-167.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-636.66

-570.8

-364.85

-595.41

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-0.04

0

-0.04

-0.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.32

-51.73

-51.04

-58.05

Employee costs

-8.18

-7.3

-6.63

-5.66

Other costs

-10.65

-13.7

-15.23

-16.48

