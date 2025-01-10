Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
11.18
11.66
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,222.19
1,362.26
1,282.62
1,250.01
Net Worth
1,232.48
1,373.44
1,294.28
1,262.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.61
1.09
1.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.36
11.19
17.19
16.12
Total Liabilities
1,246.97
1,385.24
1,312.56
1,279.76
Fixed Assets
417.34
383.98
280.32
266.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
503.34
587.44
539.84
626.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.25
0.6
0.32
0.41
Networking Capital
307.11
399.69
477.63
378.72
Inventories
729.68
705.19
749.95
714.13
Inventory Days
264.88
Sundry Debtors
60.07
79.52
71.71
73.79
Debtor Days
27.37
Other Current Assets
282.35
235.73
206.7
273.7
Sundry Creditors
-243.59
-220.54
-227.17
-356.61
Creditor Days
132.27
Other Current Liabilities
-521.4
-400.21
-323.56
-326.29
Cash
17.93
13.52
14.46
7.04
Total Assets
1,246.97
1,385.23
1,312.57
1,279.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.