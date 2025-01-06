Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
313.18
261.56
217.94
143.61
Depreciation
-21.31
-24.3
-23.35
-28.49
Tax paid
-7.87
-10.29
-7.6
-5.9
Working capital
49.22
126.9
57.23
-82.51
Other operating items
Operating
333.21
353.85
244.22
26.7
Capital expenditure
12.7
101.62
9.71
26.35
Free cash flow
345.91
455.47
253.93
53.05
Equity raised
1,914.48
1,725.37
1,827.1
1,854.15
Investing
213.13
-238.74
-34.18
158.26
Financing
-0.47
0.15
0.24
0
Dividends paid
0
0
19.83
0
Net in cash
2,473.05
1,942.26
2,066.91
2,065.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.