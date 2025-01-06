iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

873.95
(-6.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Kaveri Seed Co. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

313.18

261.56

217.94

143.61

Depreciation

-21.31

-24.3

-23.35

-28.49

Tax paid

-7.87

-10.29

-7.6

-5.9

Working capital

49.22

126.9

57.23

-82.51

Other operating items

Operating

333.21

353.85

244.22

26.7

Capital expenditure

12.7

101.62

9.71

26.35

Free cash flow

345.91

455.47

253.93

53.05

Equity raised

1,914.48

1,725.37

1,827.1

1,854.15

Investing

213.13

-238.74

-34.18

158.26

Financing

-0.47

0.15

0.24

0

Dividends paid

0

0

19.83

0

Net in cash

2,473.05

1,942.26

2,066.91

2,065.47

Kaveri Seed Co. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.