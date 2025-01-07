iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

933.4
(6.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

984.04

881.89

772.4

669.89

yoy growth (%)

11.58

14.17

15.3

-6.5

Raw materials

-527.54

-467.47

-397.74

-397.48

As % of sales

53.61

53

51.49

59.33

Employee costs

-71

-57.3

-44.85

-32.45

As % of sales

7.21

6.49

5.8

4.84

Other costs

-98.61

-117.59

-111.79

-102.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.02

13.33

14.47

15.23

Operating profit

286.87

239.52

218

137.87

OPM

29.15

27.16

28.22

20.58

Depreciation

-21.31

-24.3

-23.35

-28.49

Interest expense

-0.38

-0.21

-0.39

-0.12

Other income

48.01

46.55

23.69

34.34

Profit before tax

313.18

261.56

217.94

143.61

Taxes

-7.87

-10.29

-7.6

-5.9

Tax rate

-2.51

-3.93

-3.49

-4.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

305.31

251.26

210.34

137.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-59.23

Net profit

305.31

251.26

210.34

78.47

yoy growth (%)

21.5

19.45

168.05

-54.45

NPM

31.02

28.49

27.23

11.71

