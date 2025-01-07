Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
984.04
881.89
772.4
669.89
yoy growth (%)
11.58
14.17
15.3
-6.5
Raw materials
-527.54
-467.47
-397.74
-397.48
As % of sales
53.61
53
51.49
59.33
Employee costs
-71
-57.3
-44.85
-32.45
As % of sales
7.21
6.49
5.8
4.84
Other costs
-98.61
-117.59
-111.79
-102.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.02
13.33
14.47
15.23
Operating profit
286.87
239.52
218
137.87
OPM
29.15
27.16
28.22
20.58
Depreciation
-21.31
-24.3
-23.35
-28.49
Interest expense
-0.38
-0.21
-0.39
-0.12
Other income
48.01
46.55
23.69
34.34
Profit before tax
313.18
261.56
217.94
143.61
Taxes
-7.87
-10.29
-7.6
-5.9
Tax rate
-2.51
-3.93
-3.49
-4.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
305.31
251.26
210.34
137.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-59.23
Net profit
305.31
251.26
210.34
78.47
yoy growth (%)
21.5
19.45
168.05
-54.45
NPM
31.02
28.49
27.23
11.71
