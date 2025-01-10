To

The Members of

Kaveri Seed Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Kaveri Seed Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue: Management estimate of provision for sales return and Discount & schemes: Estimate for sales returns and discounts and schemes was a critical audit matter in the audit of the Companys financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. Principal Audit Procedures: We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to revenue recognised: Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115("Revenue from Contracts with Customers"). Management estimates the amount of returns expected based on the goods returned in the past and current market demands. Understanding and Testing of design and operating effectiveness of Internal controls in place relating to recognition and measurement of sales returns and discount amounts. The management considers revenue as key measure for evaluation of performance. Refer Note 2.10, 2.21, 12, 30 and 31 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Testing of relevant information technology general controls, automated controls, and the related information used in recording and disclosing revenue. Performed analytical procedures on current year revenue based on seasonal trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing. Reviewed reasonableness of estimates made by management in respect of sales return of previous year by comparing them with actual returns. Substantive testing of Sales, sales returns and discounts with the underlying documents on a sample basis. Testing of supporting documentation for sales return transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether the returns were recognised in respective accounting period.

2 Valuation and classification of Investments: Principal Audit Procedures: Company has Investments in Mutual funds, Real estate fund and other equity instruments. We focused on the valuation and existence of the investments and also the classification and disclosures in the Companys financial statements for the year ended 31 March,2024. The Company holds significant amount of funds in the form of investments. Also, considering the complexities involved in classification of investments, the Company considers investments as material account balance. Refer Note 2.13 and 6 to the Standalone Financial Statements We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to investments: We obtained independent confirmation of the number of units held and net asset value per unit for each of the underlying investments as at the year end date. We agreed the details confirmed to the valuation of these investments as per the accounting records. Re-computation of profit / (loss) on sale of investments, valuation of investments including fair value movements. Review of valuation and classification of investment in accordance with Nature of investment made, companys policies,businessmodelandapplicableaccountingstandards. 3 Valuation of Biological assets: Principal Audit Procedures: The value of biological assets is measured at fair value less costs to sell. The fair value is determined based on the growth potential of individual standing crops. The growth potential varies depending on the geographic location and varieties of crops. The valuation requires estimates of growth, harvest, sales price and costs. We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to biological assets: We have tested managements controls and effectiveness of systems in place for the valuation of biological assets based on the stage of crop as measured by the company. Due to the level of judgment involved in the valuation of biological assets, involvement of discretionary assumptions by management regarding biological transformation and quality of crop and significance of biological assets to the Companys financial position, this is considered to be a key audit matter. We have assessed the key assumptions contained within the fair value calculations including sales price assumptions and growth assumptions. We have performed the analytical review of the results of valuation to highlight outliers which warrant further audit procedures. Refer Note 2.5 and 11 to the Standalone Financial Statements Comparison of actual production costs with provisions made towards standing crops.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Financial and Operational Review, Directors Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, Annual Report on CSR activities, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above listed reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the above listed reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Sas, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B.(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rules made thereunder; e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B.

2 B. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; Order, iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, which are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024. iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement. v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes in the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

Further, for the accounting software for which audit trail (edit log) feature was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trial as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

2 C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph ‘1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Kaveri Seed Company Limited)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with programme of verification, which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of their assets, the discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. (c) The title deeds of immovable properties shown in property, plant and equipment schedule are held in the name of Company as at the balance sheet date. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year and accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) Inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to companies during the year.

(a) (A) the aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans or advances in the nature of loans and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are tabulated below:

Particulars Loans ( Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries (Refer note 16 to financial statements) 1.16 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries (Refer note 16 to financial statements) 1.16

(B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates:

Particulars Loans ( Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others (Refer note 7 to financial statements) Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries (Refer note 7 to financial statements) 3,257.55

(b) In relation to investments, guarantees provided, securities given, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans and advances provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of other parties, the schedule for payment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the repayments are in agreement with the terms stipulated.

(d) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted. (e) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. (f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to related parties as defined in clause 2(76) of the Act. The details of the same are as follows:

Particulars Loans (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans / advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (Refer note 16 to financial statements) 1.16 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made. The Company has not given any guarantee and securities to any person to which provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits for which the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Section 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provision of the Act and the Rules framed there under, were applicable. Further no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal and accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, for the business activities carried out by the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess which were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable; and

(b) The details of statutory dues out of (a) above, which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs in Lakhs) Central Excise Act Excise Duty Commissioner of Customs & central Excise, Hyderabad April 2010 to March 2014 276.59 APGST Act Purchase Tax Honble High court of Andhra Pradesh April 2003 to March 2004 22.37 Bihar VAT Act VAT & CST (Interest and penalty) Honble High court of Bihar April 2012 to March 2013 11.94 Income tax Act Income Tax CIT(A) AY 2020-21 5709.88 Income tax Act Income Tax CIT(A) AY 2022-23 4496.94

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term have not been used during the year for long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidaries or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible), and accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and other records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

182 xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directors, 2016) and accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in

Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There is no unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects, under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(b) is not applicable.

Hyderabad, 22 May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report

(Referred to in paragraph ‘2A.f under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Kaveri Seed Company Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Kaveri Seed Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

