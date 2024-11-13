Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Interim Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 The Board has approved the payment of Interim Dividend @ 250%i.e., Rs.5/- per Equity Share of Rs.2/ - each on the profits of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 onthe equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before 10ft December 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday the 26th November 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose of payment of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Y ear 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 7 May 2024

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22nd May, 2024 considered and approved audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024