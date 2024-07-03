Kaveri Seed Company Ltd Summary

Kaveri Seed Company was incorporated on 27 August 1986 as Kaveri Seed Company Private Limited. On November 7, 2006, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Kaveri Seed Company Limited.Kaveri Seeds is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over three decades of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. It specializes in the production of crop seeds including maize, cotton, rice, pearl millet, mustard, wheat, sorghum, sunflower and a number of vegetables. The Company owns over 600 acres (own + leased) farm land and 65000 acres for seed production across different agro- climatic regions. It helps farmers to implement best agricultural practices to ensure higher yield and better productivity. From providing complete crop solutions, across crops, terrains and seasons, to capitalizing on emerging opportunities, The Company carry on the business into research, seed production, processing, packing, and marketing of various high quality hybrids seeds and simultaneously set up a processing plant in Bellary in Karnataka. The Company offers a diverse product range that includes high-yielding seeds in the field crops and veggies segments. The Company provides hybrid/variety seeds for maize, rice, cotton, sunflower, mustard, sorghum, legumes, bajra, and wheat in field crops. Tomatoes, okra, chillies, watermelon, gourds, and brinjal are among the veggies offered by the Company.In 1987, the Company has set up its marketing office at Davangere in Karnataka.In 1996 and set up an R & D facility at Bollaram to carry on research and to breed new hybrids.In 1997, the company has set up a Seed Processing Plant at Biramulguda near Hyderabad. In the same year the company has introduced sunflower hybrid seeds. In 1999, the company has increased the seed conditioning capacity to meet the growing demands by setting up a large scale processing plant at Kandlakoi near Hyderabad. In the year 2002, the companys promoters has entered into a complementary business of Bio-Products and Micro-Nutrients for which they set up a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Kaveri Agriteck for manufacturing and marketing bio-products and micro-nutrients under the brand Microteck. The company has entered into a sub-licensing agreement with Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) Limited for Bt. transgenic technology for cotton in the year 2004.A new seed conditioning plant with Cob Dryers was set up at Gundla Pochampally near Hyderabad in 2005 and in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh in 2006. These cobs drying facilities help in processing Corncobs collected from production fields with high moisture levels. These facilities gave us the advantage of obtaining seeds with optimum moisture level with prolonged shelf life and increased vigor. In September 2006, the company has acquired the business, assets and liabilities of M/s. Kaveri Agriteck; giving us the ability of meeting farmers needs of seeds as well as plant nutrients (i.e. bio-products and micro-nutrients) under one roof.