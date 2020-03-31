Dear Members,

Kaveri Seed Company Limited

The Directors have pleasure to present their 37th Annual Report on its business and operations together with the Audited Financial Statements along with the report of the Auditors for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Your Companys performance during the year as compared with that during the previous year is summarized below:

STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATD FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: (In Rs Lakhs)

S.No Standalone Consolidated . Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 1 Revenue from operations 1,06,243.14 1,00,056.43 1,14,840.52 1,07,035.53 2 Profit before finance cost, depreciation and tax expense 33,663.22 29,694.08 34,902.98 30,663.06 3 Finance Cost 23.58 18.20 24.39 18.84 4 Profit before depreciation and tax expense 33,639.64 29,675.88 34,878.59 30,644.22 5 Depreciation 2,618.87 1,950.45 2,801.24 2,054.78 6 Profit before exceptional items and tax 31,020.77 27,725.43 32,077.35 28,589.44 7 Exceptional items - - - - 8 Profit before Tax Expense 31,020.77 27,725.43 32,077.35 28,589.44 9 Tax Expense 1,720.54 1,020.98 2,089.24 1,324.95 10 Profit after Tax Expense 29,300.23 26,704.45 29,988.11 27,264.49 11 Non-controlling interests - - 113.97 91.94 12 Profit after tax expense after non-controlling interests 29,300.23 26,704.45 29,874.14 27,172.55 13 Add: Surplus at the beginning of the year 1,34,489.72 1,25,384.96 1,37,309.51 1,27,701.64 14 Total Available for appropriation 1,63,789.95 1,52,089.41 1,67,183.65 1,54,874.19 Appropriations 15 Dividend including taxes 2,796.09 2,332.87 2,755.24 2,297.85 16 Transfer to general reserve 1,000 1,000.00 1,000 1000.00 17 Utilized for Buyback 38,797.69 14,219.30 38,797.67 14,219.30 18 Transferred to Capital Redemption Reserve 89.66 48.00 89.66 48.00 19 Amortization of Interest on loan to employee trust - - - - 20 Others (30.11) (0.48) (29.97) (0.48) Total Appropriations 42,653.33 17,599.69 42,612.61 17,564.67 21 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 1,21,136.62 1,34,489.72 1,24,571.02 1,37,309.51

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

Standalone & Consolidated:

During the year your Companys business has improved in all parameters including revenues, operating income, profit before tax, profit after tax and earnings per share. The Company has achieved revenue of H106243.14 Lakhs and net profit of H29300.23 Lakhs on Standalone basis. During the same period, the Consolidated Revenue was H114840.52 Lakhs and net profit after non-controlling interests was H29874.14 Lakhs.

Your Company is working towards accelerated growth, both in revenues as well as its earnings. Sustainable medium and long-term goals are being pursed. Our customer focus will always be matched by our efforts to meet the stakeholder interest.

Your Company will always endeavor to leverage its product, technological and people strength to enhance share owner value. This sustainable growth model is being further strengthened with new initiative that will add to the Companys fundamentals.

BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on 08th November 2023, declared an Interim Dividend @ 250% on the paid-up Equity Share Capital (i.e., H5/- per equity share of the face value of H2/- per share) for the financial year 31st March 2024, which was paid to the shareholders in November 2023.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has approved and adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy and the same is available on the Companys website viz. https:// www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO RESERVES

The Company has transferred H10.00 Crores to the general reserve for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under.

BUYBACK OF EQUITY SHARES

In line with the practice of returning free cash flow to the shareholders, during the financial year 2023-24 the Company has completed its Sixth buy-back of 44,82,758 Equity Shares at price of H725/- per Equity Share on proportionate basis through tender offer route for an aggregate consideration of H325.00 Crores. The offer size of the Buyback was 23.31% of the aggregate paid up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company and represented 8.01% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company. The buyback process was completed on 06th March, 2024 and the shares were extinguished on 18th March 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year, there was change in the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company.

The paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 was H1028.78 Lakhs (5,14,39,071 Equity Shares of H2/- each). During the year under review, the Company has bought back 44,82,758 equity shares of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

The Statutory Auditors report is annexed to this annual report. There are no adverse remarks on disclosure by the statutory auditors in their report. They have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company during the year under review. Pursuant to Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company at its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 29th September 2022, had re-appointed M/s. M. Bhaskar Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors to hold office from the conclusion of 35th AGM until the conclusion of 40th AGM of the Company, subject to ratification by shareholders every year, as may be applicable. However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its notification dated 7th May 2018 has omitted the requirement under first proviso to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 3(7) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, regarding ratification of appointment of statutory auditors by shareholders at every subsequent AGM.

Consequently, M/s. M. Bhaskar Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, continues to be the Statutory Auditors of the Company till the conclusion of 40th AGM, as approved by shareholders at 35th AGM.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors of the Company has re-appointed M/s. M. Anandam & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors to conduct Internal Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Internal Audit reports are being reviewed on quarterly basis by the Audit Committee of the Company.

COST AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 (1) of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, your Company is not required to maintain cost records and accordingly no such audit is required to be conducted.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company has 4 Indian subsidiaries and 1 foreign subsidiary as of March 31, 2024. There was no material change in the nature of the business carried on by the subsidiaries. As per the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary Companies is prepared in Form AOC-1 and is attached to the Financial Statements of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the consolidated financial statements along with relevant documents and separate audited financial statements in respect of subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company https://www.kaveriseeds.in/investors/subsidiaries-financials/ The Company will make available the Annual Accounts of the subsidiary companies and the related information to any member of the Company who may be interested in obtaining the same. The annual accounts of the subsidiary companies will also be kept open for inspection by any member at the Registered Office of the Company and that of the respective subsidiary companies. During the Financial year, no Company has become or ceased to be Companys Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

Foreign Subsidiary

During the year the Company has incorporated Kaveri Seed Company Bangladesh Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Bangladesh is engaged and extending the business opportunities of the Company.

OUTLOOK AND FUTURE PLANS

"Management Discussion and Analysis" contains a section on the Companys outlook and future plans and members may please refer the same on this.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE RELATED PARTIES

During the year the Company has obtained prior approval for material related party transaction with Aditya Agritech Private Limited as subsidiary of the Company, nevertheless there are no material related party transactions, during the year under review, with the Subsidiaries, Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel falls under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act 2013. The information on transactions for the year under review were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business with the related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Form No. AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report. The company has developed a Related Party Transactions framework through standard operation procedures for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The related party transactions policy is available at https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/RELATED-PARTY-TRANSACTION.pdf

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to sub-section 3(a) of Section 134 and sub Section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 the Annual Return as at 31st March 2024 can be accessed at Companys website on https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/ uploads/2023/08/MGT-9.pdf

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors have appointed M/s. L.D.Reddy & Co., a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice (C.P.No.3752) as Secretarial Auditors to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. L.D.Reddy & Co, Practicing Company Secretaries in Form MR-3 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure – A.

The Secretarial auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks.

ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

The Company has undertaken an audit for the financial year 2023-24 for all applicable compliances as per Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circulars/ Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by Mr. L. Dhanamjay Reddy, Practicing Company Secretary, Hyderabad has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within the specified time and same is formed part of a Corporate Governance.

BOARDS RESPONSE ON AUDITORS QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMER MADE

There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks made by the statutory auditors in their report or by the Practicing Company Secretary in the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. During the year, there were no instances of frauds reported by auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors consists Mr. K. Purushotham (Chairman), Dr. S.Raghuvardhan Reddy, Mrs. M. Chaya Ratan and Mr. C. Mithunchand, members of the Committee. The Board has accepted all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee during the year. Further details can be seen in the chapter on Corporate Governance report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee presently consists of the following Directors namely Mr. K. Purushotham, Chairman, Dr. S. Raghuvardhan Reddy and Mrs. M. Chaya Ratan as members.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risks and also to identify business opportunities. As a process, the risks associated with the business are identified and prioritized based on severity, likelihood and effectiveness of current detection. Such risks are reviewed by the senior management of the Company. Pursuant to the requirement of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Company has a risk management committee of the Board consisting of Director Mr. Dr. S.Raghuvardhan Reddy, Independent Director and Chairman of the Committee Mr. C.Vamsheedhar and Mr. C. Mithunchand as members of the Committee. The Company through its Risk Management Policy identified the various risks and challenges, internally as well as externally and takes appropriate measures with timely actions to mitigate them and also recommend the Board about risk assessment and minimization procedures.

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has formulated and implemented an integrated risk management approach through which it reviews and assesses significant risks on a regular basis to help ensure that there is a robust system of risk controls and mitigation in place. Senior management periodically reviews this risk management framework to keep updated and address emerging challenges.

The Committee is monitoring and reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this report and the Policy has been posted on the website of the company viz., https:// www.kaveriseeds.in/images/pdf/images/Risk-Management-Policy_final.pdf

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company was duly constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and is included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In compliance with the relevant provisions of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Ind As-110 on consolidated financial statements, read with the Accounting Standard AS-23 on Accounting for Investments in Associates, your Directors have pleasure in attaching the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which forms part of the Annual Report. The Company has placed separately, the audited accounts of its subsidiaries on its website https://www. kaveriseeds.in/investors/subsidiaries-financials/ in compliance with the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has laid down a set of standards which enables implementation of internal financial controls across the organization and ensure that the same are adequate and operating effectively. The Board periodically reviews the findings and recommendations of the statutory auditors, internal & secretarial auditors and suggests corrective actions whenever necessary. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors is also actively reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and Finance heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions are taken.

The Internal Audit team prepares annual audit plans based on risk assessment and conducts extensive reviews covering financial, operational and compliance controls. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management is presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Audit Committee of the Board monitors the performance of the Internal Audit team on a quarterly basis through a review of audit plans, audit findings and speed of issue resolution through follow-ups. Each year, there are at least four meetings in which the audit committee reviews internal audit findings assurance and advisory function, responsible for evaluating and improving the effectiveness of risk management, control and governance processes. The internal audit team helps to enhance and protect organizational value by providing risk-based objective assurance, advice, and insight.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The internal financial controls (IFC) framework at Kaveri Seeds encompasses internal controls over financial reporting (ICOFR) as well as operational controls that have been put in place across all key business processes of the Company. The internal controls are designed to facilitate and support the achievement of the Companys business objectives and such controls do enable the Company to adapt to changing and operating environment, to mitigate risks to acceptable levels and to support right decision making and good governance. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements are briefly iterated below: a. The Company maintains all its major records in ERP System. b. The Company has appointed internal auditors to examine the internal controls, whether the workflow of the organisation is being done through the approved policies of the Company. In every quarter, during the approval of financial statements, internal auditors present the internal audit report and the management comments on the internal audit observations; and c. The Board of Directors of the Company has adopted various policies such as Related Party Transactions Policy, Whistle Blower Policy, Policy to Determine Material Subsidiaries, Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, Dissemination of Material Events Policy, Documents Preservation Policy, Sexual Harassment Policy, Code of Conduct under Insider Trading Regulations, Code of Conduct for Senior Management, Nomination and Remuneration Policy, Board Diversity Policy, Dividend Distribution Policy,

Risk Management Policy and such other procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business for safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS – IFRS CONVERGE STANDARDS

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its notification dated 16th February 2015 notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. In pursuance of the said notification, your Company has prepared the financial statements to comply in all material respects, in accordance with the applicability of Indian Accounting Standards.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of explanation given by the executives of the Company and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts of the Company from time to time, we state as under: a. that in the preparation of the annual financial statements, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b. that we have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period; c. that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. that the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; e. that the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and f. that proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Company is managed and controlled by a Board comprising an optimum blend of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. As on date the Board of Directors comprises of Ten (10) Directors consisting of Five Executive Directors including the Chairman & Managing Director and Five Independent Directors including the Women Independent Director.

The composition of the Board is in conformity with Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors possess requisite qualifications and experience in general corporate management, strategy, finance, administration and other allied fields which enable them to contribute effectively to the Company in their capacity as Directors of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2024 are: Mr. G.V.Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. K.V. Chalapathi Reddy, Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. V.Sreelatha, Company Secretary.

Independent and Non-Executive Directors:

As prescribed under Listing Regulations and pursuant to Section 149(6) of the Act, the particulars of Non-Executive and Independent Directors (as on the date of signing this report) are as under: Dr. S.Raghuvardhan Reddy, Dr.S.M.Ilyas, Mr. K. Purushotham, Mrs. M.Chaya Ratan and Dr. R.R.Hanchinal.

The Shareholders of the Company have approved the reappointment of Mrs. Musinipally Chaya Ratan (08085687) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years i.e., from 24th May 2023 to 23rd May 2028 through a postal ballot held on 18th August, 2023.

Changes in Directors:

Cessation/Completion of Tenure: Dr. Raghuvardhan Reddy Suravaram (DIN: 01992206), Dr. Syed Mohammed Ilyas (DIN: 03542011) and Mr. Purushotam Kalakala (DIN: 01540645) will cease to be Independent Directors of the Company, with effect from close of working hours on 17th September, 2024 upon completion of their second term of directorship. The Board placed on record its appreciation of the valuable services rendered by Dr. Raghuvardhan Reddy Suravaram, Dr. Syed Mohammed Ilyas and Mr. Purushotam Kalakala as Independent Directors.

Appointment of Mr. Narsing Rao Singayapally (DIN: 00800362), Mr. Krishna Mohan Prasad (DIN: 09563997) and Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mittal (DIN:10738205) as Non-Executive Independent

Directors of the Company approved in the Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 for a term of 5 (five) years with effect from 18th September, 2024 to 17th September, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Director(s) retiring by rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. C. Mithunchand ((DIN: 00764906), retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Information u/r 36(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015:

As required under Regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/re-appointments are given as Annexure to the notice of the AGM forming part of this Annual Report.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS:

The Company has, inter alia, received the following declarations from all the Independent Directors as prescribed under subsection (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) read with Regulation 25 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 confirming that: a. they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Act, read with Schedule IV and Rules issued thereunder, and the Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company; b. they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed under Schedule IV to the Act; c. they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and have qualified the online proficiency self-assessment test or are exempted from passing the test as required in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. d. they had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

The Board of Directors of the Company has taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) or under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A certificate from the Company Secretary in practice, that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority, forms part of Corporate Governance Report as Annexure.

Registration of Independent Directors in Independent Directors Databank

All the Independent Directors of the Company have been registered and are members of Independent Directors Databank maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The details pertaining to the composition of the Board and its Committees are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held under the Chairmanship of Mr. K. Purushotham, Independent Director on 2nd February 2024, inter-alia, to discuss evaluation of the performance of Non- Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, evaluation of the performance of the Chairman, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors and the evaluation of the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties. The Independent Directors expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the Directors and the Board as a whole.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Companys operations and businesses. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company are also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the chairman are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/ its Businesses and the group practices. The details of the familiarization programme of the Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company.

The details of the familiarization programme for the Independent Directors is reported in the Report on Corporate Governance, which is attached to the Boards Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE

During the year under review six Board Meetings and Four Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The dates on which the Board Meetings were held on 23rd May 2023,19th July 2023, 14th August 2023, 08th November 2023, 05th January 2024 and 02nd Februarys 2024. The dates on which the Audit Committee Meetings were held on 23rd May 2023, 14th August 2023, 08th November 2023 and 02nd February 2024. The details of attendance of meetings held during the Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. The time gap between the said meetings were within the period prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI guidelines thereof.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of business of the company or any of its subsidiaries during the year under review.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted/renewed any deposits from the public/members under Section 73 of the Act read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, there has been no noncompliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.

The Company has complied with these requirements within the prescribed timelines.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the SEBI on 5th January 2017, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc., The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings etc., In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the chairman of the company and the board as a whole was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

The Board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and valuable inputs in meetings etc., In the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of nomination and remuneration committee, the performance of the board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to diversify the Board of Directors. The Board Diversity Policy is available on the Companys website https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/ uploads/2021/02/Policy-on-Board-Diversity.pdf

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The assessment and appointment of board members is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualifications required for the position. A potential board member is also assessed on the basis of independent criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations and on recommendations of the companys Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for directors, KMP, senior management and other employees. The Policy is placed on the Companys website: https://www.kaveriseeds.in/images/pdf/ images/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf and further details are set out in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this annual report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A detailed Report on Corporate Governance systems and practices of the Company is given in a separate section forming part of this annual report.

The Certificate issued by M/s. L.D.Reddy & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, Hyderabad, with regard to compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the chapter on Corporate Governance.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Managements Discussion and Analysis report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

In compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, the Company has established Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee composed of Mr. G.V.Bhaskar Rao as Chairman, Mrs. G.Vanaja Devi and Dr. S. Raghuvardhan Reddy as members. The Committee is responsible for formulating and monitoring the CSR Policy of the Company, the Report on CSR Activities forms part of this Report as "Annexure - B." The Company has incorporated a separate company in the name of ‘Kaveri Bhaskar Rao Charitable Trust under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 to undertake CSR and other charitable activities. For other details regarding the CSR Committee, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report. https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/ uploads/2021/09/CSR-Policy.pdf

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, forms part of this report as Annexure C.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME(S)

The Company has granted the share-based benefits to eligible employees with a view to attracting and retaining the best talent, encouraging employees to align individual performances with Company objectives, and promoting increased participation by them in the growth of the Company.

Kaveri Seed Employee Stock Option Plan – 2018 (ESOP Plan)

On 19th July 2018, pursuant to the approval by the shareholders by way of Postal Ballot, the Board/Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been authorized to introduce, offer, issue and grant the share-based incentives to eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries under the ESOP Plan. The Kaveri Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 (ESOP Plan) to be implemented through the Kaveri Employees Trust (Trust) with an objective of enabling the Company to attract and retain talented human resources by offering them the opportunity to acquire a continuing equity interest in the Company, which will reflect in their efforts to sustain the growth and profitability of the Company.

As on 31st March 2024 a total of 8,13,886 Equity Share (Eight Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundered Eighty Six Only) options were available in the Trust account.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), is empowered to formulate detailed terms and conditions of the ESOP Plan 2018, and supervise the same. The specific employees to whom the Options would be granted and their eligibility criteria would be determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at its sole discretion. Further, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is empowered to determine the eligible employees of subsidiary companies, whether existing or future, whose employees will be entitled to stock options under this Scheme.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has granted 6,29,516 options @ 315/-. per option to the eligible employees of the Company on 31.03.2020 under ESOP Plan 2018. During the year 59605 options were exercised. In this grant aggregating the total 65,605 options exercised as on 31.03.2024.

Further, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at their meeting held on 25.03.2021 has granted 2,49,975 options @ H450/- per option to the eligible employees of the Company under ESOP Plan 2018. During the financial year there were no options exercised in this grant.. The total options are available in this grant is 2,49,975 as on 31.03.2024.

Bothe the granted options would vest on or after 1 (one) year from the respective date of grant(s) but not later than 4 (four) years from the date of grant of such Options or any other terms as decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The ESOP Plan is in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time, and there has been no material change to the plan during the fiscal. The Disclosure required to be made under Regulation 14 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 is available on the Companys website at https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/ESOP-Disclosue-to-Directors-Report-2024.pdf

Kaveri Seed Company Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 22nd May 2024, formulated the new scheme of Kaveri Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 (ESOP 2024) to be implemented through the Kaveri Employees Trust (Trust) subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be necessary, with an objective of enabling the company to attract and retain talented human resources by offering them the opportunity to acquire a continuing equity interest in the Company, which will reflect their efforts in building the growth and the profitability of the Company. The ESOP Plan involves acquisition of shares from the secondary market through Barclays Wealth Trustees (India) Private Limited as Trustees of Kaveri Employees Trust for implementation and administration the Trust.. The ESOP Plan 2024 is in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

STATEMENT OF PARTICULARS OF APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Details in respect of remuneration paid to employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 , read with Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended forms part of this report. In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the same is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. Copies of this statement may be obtained by the members by writing to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company. The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are enclosed in Annexure – D and forms part of this Report.

Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration/Compensation Committee approved the Policy for Selection, Appointment of Directors, KMPs and Senior Management persons. The said Policy provides a framework to ensure that suitable and efficient succession plans are in place for appointment of Directors on the Board and other management members. The Policy also provides for selection and remuneration criteria for the appointment of Directors and senior management persons. The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

INSURANCE

All properties and insurable interests of the Company have been fully insured.

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS INSURANCE (‘D&O)

As per the requirements of Regulation 25(10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has taken Directors and Officers Insurance (‘D&O) for all the Directors and Key managerial Personnel of the Company.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The "Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report" (BRSR) of your Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 forms part of the Annual Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is available as a separate section in this Annual Report, which can be accessed on the Companys website under the https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Kaveri-Seed-Company-Limited-BRSR_06.09.2024_without-navigation. pdf The report describes initiatives undertaken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective and the Company has reported according to the updated BRSR format and disclosed information on the BRSR Essential Indicators.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

The Dividend Distribution policy as stipulated under Regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations is applicable to your Company for FY 2023-24 and is placed on the website of the Company under the web link ; https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/ uploads/2023/08/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments in the business operations of the Company from the financial year ended March 31, 2024 to the date of signing of the Directors Report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GURANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given loans and guarantees, except makes investments or extends advances to its subsidiaries for business purposes. The details of investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the particulars of investment(s) under the Section 186 of the Act are disclosed in Financial Statements, which may be read as part of this Report

VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Whistle Blower Policy, which is in compliance with Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Audit Committee Chairperson is the chief ombudsperson. The policy also provides access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee for raising concerns. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the company. https://www.kaveriseeds.in/wp-content/ uploads/2023/08/WHISTLE-BLOWER-POLICY.pdf

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE COURTS/REGULATORS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts or tribunals that would impact the going concern status of the company and its future operations.

No application was made or any proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the financial year.

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES

The Companys shares are listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). Further, the Company has no equity shares carrying differential rights.

TRANSFER OF UN-PAID AND UN-CLAIMED AMOUNT TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended, declared dividends which remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years have been transferred by the company to the IEPF, which has been established by the Central Government.

The above-referred rules also mandate transfer of shares on which dividend are unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to IEPF. The Company has issued individual notices to the shareholders whose equity shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF on due dates, advising them to claim their dividend within the stipulated time.

INDUSTRIAL SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner that ensures safety of all concerned, compliance to environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources. Utmost importance continues to be given to the safety of personnel and equipment in all the plants of the Company. The Company reviews thoroughly the various safety measures adopted and takes effective steps to avoid accidents.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has complied and constituted an internal committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules there under. The Company has a policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment at work place with a mechanism for lodging complaints. The Company regularly conducts necessary awareness/workshops programmes for its employees. The policy provides protection against sexual harassment of women at workplace and ensures prevention and redressal of such complaints. During the year under review, no complaints have been received under the policy.

No of Complaints Received : Nil No of Complaints disposed off : NA

The said policy is available on the website of the company. https://www.kaveriseeds.in/images/pdf/images/sexual-harrasment-policy.pdf

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETINGS

The Company complies with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Board of Directors have adopted and oversee the administration of the Companys Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the ‘Code of Conduct), which applies to all Directors, Officers and Employees of Kaveri Seed Company Limited and its subsidiaries. The Code of Conduct reflects the Companys commitment to doing business with integrity and in full compliance with the law and provides a general roadmap for all the Directors, Officers and Employees to follow as they perform their day to-day responsibilities with the highest ethical standards. The Code of Conduct also ensures that all members of Kaveri perform their duties in compliance with applicable laws and in a manner that is respectful of each other and the Companys relationships with its customers, suppliers and shareholders, as well as the communities and regulatory bodies where the Company does business.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the applicable Securities laws. The Policy of the Company on prevention of Insider Trading lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

INITIATIVES FOR STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP

The Company has an effective Investor Relations Program ("IR") through which the Company continuously interacts with the investor community across various channels (Periodic Earnings Calls and group meetings). The Company ensures that critical information about the Company is available to all the investors by submitting all such information to the Stock Exchanges and also uploading the information on the Companys website under the Investors section. The Company strives to adopt emerging best practices in IR and building a relationship of mutual understanding with investors and analysts.

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

The great task of Product development, Supply chain, Marketing etc. was done at Kaveri Seeds successfully. We work as team by aligning objectives with organizational strategy to drive business out comes successfully and personal motivation.

The above success was possible, we strive to on board the right people, with right skills and knowledge, at right time. The talent of individual employees utilized effectively managing it with strategies and initiatives driven to achieve business goals.

Today Kaveri Seeds strength of 1342 member strong work force drives our growth effectively and efficiently.

Objective oriented Trainings under taken:

Besides organizing several developmental skills, we organize programmes to improve manage behavioral and communication skills of our employees. All new recruits undergo a detailed induction program including orientation about all the policies of the Company including HR Policies and Practices of the company. The Induction program is continuously improved with the help of employees feedback.

All the Employees go through functional trainings specific to their role of job in the company. Employees also undergo safety training as required by their role. Every employee in the company undergoes on-the-job training customized to the requirements of that specific employee. We encourage our Scientists to attend the Seminars, Symposia and Work Shops to enrich their knowledge and participate in the interactive sessions. We also invite Sr. Consultants and experts in the field of Genetics & Plant Breeding, Biotechnology, Agronomy, Seed Technology etc. to conduct knowledge sessions. These sessions will give motivation to our scientists to develop promising products with futuristic needs to meet the aspirations of the farmers, so as to increase the farm income and to improve their lives.

Every quarter in all the departments "Utkrishta Puraskar" award were given to the best performer. The aim is incentivizing employees to focus on and to achieve sustainable objectives. The Company has formulated and adopted the Employee Stock Option Plan with a view to motivate the employees of the Company to continue extending their participation to the Company and enable the Company to achieve long term financial growth. The administration and implementation of the plan has been entrusted to the Compensation Committee of the Company.

GREEN INITIATIVE

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a green initiative in Corporate Governance by allowing paperless compliance by the Companies and permitted the service of Annual Reports and other documents to the shareholders through electronic mode subject to certain conditions and the Company continues to send Annual Reports and other communications in electronic mode to those members who have registered their email ids with their respective depositories. Members may note that Annual Reports and other communications are also made available on the Companys website; https://www.kaveriseeds.in/investors/ financial-information/#tab-annual-reports and websites of the

Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company enjoyed cordial relations with its employees at all levels. Your Directors record their appreciation of the support and co-operation of all employees and counts on them for the accelerated growth of the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Directors acknowledge and would like to place on record the commitment and dedication on the part of the employees of your Company for their continued efforts in achieving good results. Your Company is grateful to the Distributors, Dealers, Customers and farming community for their support and encouragement. Your Directors thank the Banks, Financial Institutions, Government Departments and Shareholders and look forward to having the same support in all our future endeavors.

By Order of the Board of Directors For KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED

Sd/- Sd/- G.V.BHASKAR RAO G.VANAJA DEVI Managing Director Whole time Director