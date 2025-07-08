Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹0.15
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.68
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
149.75
149.75
101.97
80.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,352.79
1,354.23
953.59
905.65
Net Worth
1,502.54
1,503.98
1,055.56
986.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.65
10.15
14.24
15.14
yoy growth (%)
-14.79
-28.68
-5.94
7.41
Raw materials
-8.13
-9.11
-12.46
-9.65
As % of sales
94.04
89.79
87.54
63.77
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.77
-0.92
-1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.95
-2.77
-26.78
-14
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.74
-0.53
-0.67
Tax paid
0.15
3.84
-0.87
0.9
Working capital
-0.48
337.61
30.74
7.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.79
-28.68
-5.94
7.41
Op profit growth
3.33
169.14
-119.62
-53.39
EBIT growth
28.08
-112.95
-31.44
-27.26
Net profit growth
-105.19
-108.29
-1,046.24
-84.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
230.5
229.59
226.13
330.34
266.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
230.5
229.59
226.13
330.34
266.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.33
25.65
89.42
143.62
54.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,392.7
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.4
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sai Ramakrishna Karuturi
Whole-time Director
Anitha Karuturi
Independent Director
S Mahendra Kumar
Independent Director
Ananta Chandrakanth Darshan
#9/56 1ST Cross 8TH Main,
Sadashivanagar Upper Palace Or,
Karnataka - 560080
Tel: 91-80-5650052
Website: http://www.karuturi.com
Email: investorrelations@karuturi.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Karuturi Global Limited (KGL) was blossomed on 26th December of the year 1994 as a Karuturi Floritech in Doddaballapur, near Bangalore with an annual capacity to process 12 million premium cut roses a...
Reports by Karuturi Global Ltd
