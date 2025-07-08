iifl-logo
Karuturi Global Ltd Share Price Live

0.25
(25.00%)
Apr 12, 2021|03:42:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.15
  • Day's High0.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.2
  • Day's Low0.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)18.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Karuturi Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

0.15

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

18.68

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Karuturi Global Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Karuturi Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Karuturi Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.47%

Non-Promoter- 10.38%

Institutions: 10.37%

Non-Institutions: 65.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Karuturi Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

149.75

149.75

101.97

80.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,352.79

1,354.23

953.59

905.65

Net Worth

1,502.54

1,503.98

1,055.56

986.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8.65

10.15

14.24

15.14

yoy growth (%)

-14.79

-28.68

-5.94

7.41

Raw materials

-8.13

-9.11

-12.46

-9.65

As % of sales

94.04

89.79

87.54

63.77

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.77

-0.92

-1.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.95

-2.77

-26.78

-14

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.74

-0.53

-0.67

Tax paid

0.15

3.84

-0.87

0.9

Working capital

-0.48

337.61

30.74

7.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.79

-28.68

-5.94

7.41

Op profit growth

3.33

169.14

-119.62

-53.39

EBIT growth

28.08

-112.95

-31.44

-27.26

Net profit growth

-105.19

-108.29

-1,046.24

-84.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

230.5

229.59

226.13

330.34

266.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

230.5

229.59

226.13

330.34

266.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.33

25.65

89.42

143.62

54.8

View Annually Results

Karuturi Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,392.7

54.445,62,257.192,4932.2215,000209.19

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,417.9

75.32,33,123.56885.411.125,447.6442.7

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

458.15

61.251,54,942.52678.060.224,052.5348.96

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,839

65.451,40,649.02557.11.284,218.9161.35

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,277.4

96.181,30,663.69248.491.572,159.9781.77

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Karuturi Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sai Ramakrishna Karuturi

Whole-time Director

Anitha Karuturi

Independent Director

S Mahendra Kumar

Independent Director

Ananta Chandrakanth Darshan

Registered Office

#9/56 1ST Cross 8TH Main,

Sadashivanagar Upper Palace Or,

Karnataka - 560080

Tel: 91-80-5650052

Website: http://www.karuturi.com

Email: investorrelations@karuturi.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Karuturi Global Limited (KGL) was blossomed on 26th December of the year 1994 as a Karuturi Floritech in Doddaballapur, near Bangalore with an annual capacity to process 12 million premium cut roses a...
Reports by Karuturi Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Karuturi Global Ltd share price today?

The Karuturi Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karuturi Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karuturi Global Ltd is ₹37.44 Cr. as of 12 Apr ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karuturi Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Karuturi Global Ltd is 0 and 0.02 as of 12 Apr ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karuturi Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karuturi Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karuturi Global Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Apr ‘21

What is the CAGR of Karuturi Global Ltd?

Karuturi Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.90%, 3 Years at -54.33%, 1 Year at -20.00%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -42.86% and 1 Month at -20.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karuturi Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Karuturi Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

