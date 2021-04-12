Karuturi Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.95
-2.77
-26.78
-14
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.74
-0.53
-0.67
Tax paid
0.15
3.84
-0.87
0.9
Working capital
-0.48
337.61
30.74
7.34
Other operating items
Operating
-2.64
337.93
2.54
-6.43
Capital expenditure
-0.02
0
-0.67
-0.08
Free cash flow
-2.66
337.93
1.87
-6.51
Equity raised
2,707.07
2,354.53
1,893.12
1,798.14
Investing
4.48
-0.19
49.41
59.88
Financing
17.02
443.86
917.89
848.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,725.9
3,136.13
2,862.29
2,699.52
