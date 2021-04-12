iifl-logo
Karuturi Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.25
(25.00%)
Apr 12, 2021

Karuturi Global FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.95

-2.77

-26.78

-14

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.74

-0.53

-0.67

Tax paid

0.15

3.84

-0.87

0.9

Working capital

-0.48

337.61

30.74

7.34

Other operating items

Operating

-2.64

337.93

2.54

-6.43

Capital expenditure

-0.02

0

-0.67

-0.08

Free cash flow

-2.66

337.93

1.87

-6.51

Equity raised

2,707.07

2,354.53

1,893.12

1,798.14

Investing

4.48

-0.19

49.41

59.88

Financing

17.02

443.86

917.89

848.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,725.9

3,136.13

2,862.29

2,699.52

