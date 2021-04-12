Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.65
10.15
14.24
15.14
yoy growth (%)
-14.79
-28.68
-5.94
7.41
Raw materials
-8.13
-9.11
-12.46
-9.65
As % of sales
94.04
89.79
87.54
63.77
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.77
-0.92
-1.06
As % of sales
6.87
7.67
6.49
7.02
Other costs
-1.59
-1.88
-1.45
-1.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.47
18.52
10.19
8.89
Operating profit
-1.67
-1.62
-0.6
3.07
OPM
-19.39
-15.99
-4.23
20.3
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.74
-0.53
-0.67
Interest expense
0
-1.25
-38.52
-31.13
Other income
0.09
0.84
12.88
14.73
Profit before tax
-1.95
-2.77
-26.78
-14
Taxes
0.15
3.84
-0.87
0.9
Tax rate
-8.1
-138.53
3.26
-6.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.79
1.06
-27.65
-13.09
Exceptional items
1.73
0
14.77
14.45
Net profit
-0.05
1.06
-12.88
1.36
yoy growth (%)
-105.19
-108.29
-1,046.24
-84.26
NPM
-0.64
10.52
-90.49
8.99
