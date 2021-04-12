iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Karuturi Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(25.00%)
Apr 12, 2021|03:42:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Karuturi Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8.65

10.15

14.24

15.14

yoy growth (%)

-14.79

-28.68

-5.94

7.41

Raw materials

-8.13

-9.11

-12.46

-9.65

As % of sales

94.04

89.79

87.54

63.77

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.77

-0.92

-1.06

As % of sales

6.87

7.67

6.49

7.02

Other costs

-1.59

-1.88

-1.45

-1.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.47

18.52

10.19

8.89

Operating profit

-1.67

-1.62

-0.6

3.07

OPM

-19.39

-15.99

-4.23

20.3

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.74

-0.53

-0.67

Interest expense

0

-1.25

-38.52

-31.13

Other income

0.09

0.84

12.88

14.73

Profit before tax

-1.95

-2.77

-26.78

-14

Taxes

0.15

3.84

-0.87

0.9

Tax rate

-8.1

-138.53

3.26

-6.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.79

1.06

-27.65

-13.09

Exceptional items

1.73

0

14.77

14.45

Net profit

-0.05

1.06

-12.88

1.36

yoy growth (%)

-105.19

-108.29

-1,046.24

-84.26

NPM

-0.64

10.52

-90.49

8.99

Karuturi Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Karuturi Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.