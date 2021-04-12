Karuturi Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
149.75
149.75
101.97
80.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,352.79
1,354.23
953.59
905.65
Net Worth
1,502.54
1,503.98
1,055.56
986.62
Minority Interest
Debt
78.93
78.95
499.63
446.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,581.47
1,582.93
1,555.19
1,433.14
Fixed Assets
7.11
7.5
8.24
8.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
640.4
635.92
636.11
586.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.83
10.67
6.83
7.71
Networking Capital
922.77
928.29
903.51
829.1
Inventories
0.87
0.92
1.03
1.28
Inventory Days
36.69
33.06
26.4
30.85
Sundry Debtors
30.36
30.96
26.88
19.77
Debtor Days
1,280.59
1,112.7
688.97
476.59
Other Current Assets
906.67
912.67
899.11
830.63
Sundry Creditors
-8.11
-9.19
-10.47
-4.98
Creditor Days
342.08
330.28
268.36
120.05
Other Current Liabilities
-7.02
-7.07
-13.04
-17.6
Cash
0.38
0.55
0.51
0.67
Total Assets
1,581.49
1,582.93
1,555.2
1,433.15
