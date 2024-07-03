iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd Share Price

209.25
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open213.15
  • Day's High216
  • 52 Wk High384.71
  • Prev. Close213.15
  • Day's Low207
  • 52 Wk Low 194.22
  • Turnover (lac)41.85
  • P/E25.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)179.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

213.15

Prev. Close

213.15

Turnover(Lac.)

41.85

Day's High

216

Day's Low

207

52 Week's High

384.71

52 Week's Low

194.22

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

179.34

P/E

25.96

EPS

8.21

Divi. Yield

0

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.28%

Non-Promoter- 1.09%

Institutions: 1.09%

Non-Institutions: 40.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.14

5

4.02

4.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.85

4.14

0.97

0.25

Net Worth

23.99

9.14

4.99

4.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

78.28

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

78.28

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rathi Narayan Das

Whole-time Director

Neihaa Rathi

Independent Director

Uday Kiran Reddy Sama

Independent Director

Rashida Younus Ahmedabadwala

Addtnl Independent Director

Venkata Srinivasan Kodakalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sushma Barla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd

Summary

Srivari Spices & Foods Limited (Formerly known Srivari Spices and Foods Private Limited) was incorporated on January 29, 2019 as a Private Limited Company issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Srivari Spices and Foods Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing spices and flour (chakki atta) and market it in and around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It handpick raw materials from various parts of the country and process these products with utmost care without use of artificial preservatives or chemicals, through creation a product portfolio of organic spices and flour, which carry the freshness and goodness of each ingredient. The business has two model first is direct to customer (D2C) in nature, wherein the Company deliver their products directly at the doorstep of customers using approximately 15,000 retail stores. Secondly it work in business to business (B2B), wherein it deliver products to the suppliers. The Company operate from 2 manufacturing units located in Telangana namely, Unit - I and Unit - II. It had business operations from Unit - I and had set up Unit - II to expand its manufacturing operations. Unit-II has been set up to manufacture Srivari Whole Wheat Atta and Sharbati Atta, thereby enabling to expand the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd share price today?

The Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd is ₹179.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd is 25.96 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd is ₹194.22 and ₹384.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd?

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.75%, 6 Month at -11.83%, 3 Month at -28.00% and 1 Month at -8.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.28 %
Institutions - 1.09 %
Public - 40.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.