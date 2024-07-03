Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹213.15
Prev. Close₹213.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.85
Day's High₹216
Day's Low₹207
52 Week's High₹384.71
52 Week's Low₹194.22
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)179.34
P/E25.96
EPS8.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.14
5
4.02
4.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.85
4.14
0.97
0.25
Net Worth
23.99
9.14
4.99
4.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
78.28
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
78.28
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rathi Narayan Das
Whole-time Director
Neihaa Rathi
Independent Director
Uday Kiran Reddy Sama
Independent Director
Rashida Younus Ahmedabadwala
Addtnl Independent Director
Venkata Srinivasan Kodakalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sushma Barla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Summary
Srivari Spices & Foods Limited (Formerly known Srivari Spices and Foods Private Limited) was incorporated on January 29, 2019 as a Private Limited Company issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Srivari Spices and Foods Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing spices and flour (chakki atta) and market it in and around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It handpick raw materials from various parts of the country and process these products with utmost care without use of artificial preservatives or chemicals, through creation a product portfolio of organic spices and flour, which carry the freshness and goodness of each ingredient. The business has two model first is direct to customer (D2C) in nature, wherein the Company deliver their products directly at the doorstep of customers using approximately 15,000 retail stores. Secondly it work in business to business (B2B), wherein it deliver products to the suppliers. The Company operate from 2 manufacturing units located in Telangana namely, Unit - I and Unit - II. It had business operations from Unit - I and had set up Unit - II to expand its manufacturing operations. Unit-II has been set up to manufacture Srivari Whole Wheat Atta and Sharbati Atta, thereby enabling to expand the
The Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd is ₹179.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd is 25.96 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd is ₹194.22 and ₹384.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.75%, 6 Month at -11.83%, 3 Month at -28.00% and 1 Month at -8.50%.
