Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 10, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1428400 : 7142000, i.e 1428400 Equity Shares for every 7142000 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 175 per share.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Prior Intimaion of Board meeting to fix the ratio, price and record date for the proposed Rights issue of equity shares of the company. Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

To consider the proposal for the issue of equity shares on a right basis ( Rights Issue ) to the Shareholders of the company. Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on April 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/04/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024