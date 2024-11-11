iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 27, 2024.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 10, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1428400 : 7142000, i.e 1428400 Equity Shares for every 7142000 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 175 per share.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Prior Intimaion of Board meeting to fix the ratio, price and record date for the proposed Rights issue of equity shares of the company. Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 12, 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024.
Board Meeting17 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
To consider the proposal for the issue of equity shares on a right basis ( Rights Issue ) to the Shareholders of the company. Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on April 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/04/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Srivari Spices And Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 05, 2024.

