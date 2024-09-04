Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

India is the worlds largest spice producer. It is also the largest consumer and exporter of spices. The production of different spices has been growing rapidly over the last few years. Production in 2022-23 stood at 11.14 million tonnes compared to 11.12 million tonnes in 2021-22. During 2022-23, the export of spices from India stood at US$ 3.73 billion from US$ 3.46 billion in 2021-22.

During 2021-22, the single largest spice exported from India was chilli followed by spice oils and oleoresins, mint products, cumin, and turmeric.

India produces about 75 of the 109 varieties which are listed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The most produced and exported spices are pepper, cardamom, chilli, ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin, celery, fennel, fenugreek, garlic, nutmeg & mace, curry powder, spice oils and oleoresins. Out of these spices, chilli, cumin, turmeric, ginger and coriander makeup about 76% of the total production.

The largest spices-producing states in India are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Source: https://www.ibef.org/exports/spice-industry-india

INDIA SPICES MARKET

Market Overview:

The India spices market size reached INR 1,80,760 Crores in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach INR 4,70,339 Crores by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during 2024-2032. The growing product demand in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, widespread adoption of spices for medicinal purposes, government support, sustainable sourcing, continuous innovation, and introduction of new blends are some of the major factors propelling the market.

India Spices Market Trends/Drivers:

The growing food and beverage (F&B) industry

The food and beverage industry in India is driven by changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and a diverse culinary region. In addition, the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods is leading to a higher consumption of spices in various food products, thus influencing market growth. Moreover, Indian spices are essential in enhancing the aroma, flavor and sensory appeal of food items, and are widely employed as natural seasonings and colorants in several cuisines, from traditional Indian dishes to international delicacies represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the food processing industry relies heavily on spices to add distinct tastes to snacks in the formulation of new food products, catering to the evolving palate of consumers. Along with this, the rising popularity of health and wellness foods is further accelerating the demand for spices with medicinal properties, such as turmeric, ginger, and black pepper, contributing to their increased consumption in functional food and nutraceutical products.

South India exhibits a clear dominance in the market

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which includes South India, North India, West and Central India, and East India. According to the report, South India accounted for the largest market share.

South India is dominating the Indian spices market, due to their ideal tropical climate conditions for cultivating several spices. The regions unique geographical features, including fertile soils and abundant rainfall, contribute to the cultivation of key spices such as black pepper, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, and cinnamon.

Additionally, the traditional knowledge and expertise passed down through generations allow farmers in South India to produce high-quality spices that cater to various culinary preferences and applications. The regions spices are valued not only for their distinctive taste and aroma but also for their medicinal properties, which add to their allure. Furthermore, South Indias dominance in the Indian spices market is further strengthened by efficient processing facilities, state-of-the-art spice parks, and well-established supply chains that ensure a steady flow of spices to consumers across India and around the world. The regions robust infrastructure and reputation for producing premium-quality spices reinforce its leading position in the Indian spice industry.

The implementation of government Initiatives

The Government of India is supporting and promoting the spice industry through various initiatives and export promotion strategies and recognizing the immense potential of spices in contributing to the countrys economy. In addition, the implementation of several initiatives to enhance production, quality, and international trade of spices are influencing the market growth. Moreover, the establishment of the spices board of India, an autonomous body under the ministry of commerce and Industry to ensure the development and promotion of the Indian spice industry by implementing quality control measures, conducting research, and facilitating market access for Indian spices represents another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the government is also providing financial assistance and subsidies to farmers and spice growers to encourage spice cultivation and adoption of modern agricultural practices, thus influencing the market growth. These incentives help farmers invest in infrastructure, technology, and research for improved spice production and quality. Furthermore, to maintain the quality and safety standards of Indian spices, the government has set up spices parks and testing laboratories across the country to facilitate processing, grading, and quality certification of spices, accelerating their export prospects and enhancing the reputation of Indian spices in international markets.

India Spices Industry Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the India spices market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional levels from 2024-2032. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application and form.

INDIA PACKAGED ATTA

The India packaged atta (wheat flour) market size reached INR 73.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 242.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.71% during 2024-2032. An enhanced focus on hygiene and sanitation, the rising need for convenience and elimination of manual grinding and sifting of wheat grains, and changing consumer lifestyles represent some of the key factors driving the market.

An Enhanced Focus on Hygiene and Sanitation is Augmenting the Market Growth

The packaged atta (wheat flour) market in India has been experiencing continuous growth. An enhanced focus on hygiene and sanitation currently represents one of the primary drivers resulting in the increasing sales of packaged atta. Packaging of atta safeguards the product from external contaminants and prevents any tampering or exposure to unfavorable environmental conditions. In addition to this, the sealed packaging ensures that the atta remains fresh, clean, and intact until it is opened by the end user. The rising concerns regarding food contamination, along with an enhanced emphasis on quality assurance in packaged atta, serves the growing consumer demand for safe and reliable food products.

Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

What is Packaged Atta?

Packaged atta refers to finely ground commercial wheat flour with a uniform texture that is packaged and sold in sealed bags or containers for consumer use. Packaged atta brands typically provide flour enriched with nutrients, such as iron and folic acid while ensuring consistent quality and texture for optimal baking and cooking outcomes. In addition to this, majority of the packaged atta brands provide nutritional information on their packaging, thereby enabling consumers make informed choices based on their dietary needs. Also, the packaging of atta helps to extend the shelf life by protecting it from moisture and external contaminants and offers convenience for handling and storage. It is commonly used in the formulation of various wheat-based products such as chapatis, bread, and pastries.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused a severe problem in the packaged atta industry and imposed unprecedented challenges in India. It led to a significant increase in demand for packaged goods, propelled by the growing concerns regarding safety and hygiene. The consumers rushed to stock up on essential items, including packaged atta, due to the fear of potential product unavailability during the lockdown. The sudden rise in demand resulted in the trend of bulk buying and hoarding of staple food items and caused severe supply shortages in the market. The increasing preference for packaged atta was also influenced by the shift in shopping patterns toward supermarkets and online platforms predominantly dealing in packaged items, even in semi-urban and rural areas of India. However, as the COVID-19 cases came toward a decline, the supply chain and market supply were increased and the balance has been restored, and the market is anticipated to face steady growth opportunities in future.

India Packaged Atta Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the rising need for convenience and elimination of manual grinding and sifting of wheat grains. In line with this, rapid urbanization across the country, along with changing consumer lifestyles, is resulting in an augmented demand for convenience food products, which, in turn, is fueling the market. Moreover, a considerable rise in concerns regarding adulteration and contamination in unbranded or unregulated products is resulting in the higher uptake of packaged atta. In addition to this, the implementation of rigorous quality control processes during production and packaging to market it as a safer and more reliable option is providing an impetus to the market. Also, the rising need for staples with longer shelf life facilitating reduced food spoilage and wastage is further propelling the demand for packaged atta. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of organized retail in the country, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms, is resulting in a higher product uptake.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the India packaged atta market, along with forecasts at the regional levels from 2024-2032. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, pack type, pack size and distribution channel.

Product Type Insights:

Whole Wheat

Multigrain

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the packaged atta market based on the product type. This includes whole wheat and multigrain. According to the report, whole wheat represented the largest segment due to the presence of higher nutritional content compared to refined wheat flour. In addition, the growing consumer demand for natural and authentic food products that are less processed and closer to their original form is impacting the market positively.

Pack Type Insights:

Pouches

Woven Bags

A detailed breakup and analysis of the packaged atta market based on the pack type has also been provided in the report. This includes pouches and woven bags. According to the report, pouches accounted for the largest market share due to their enhanced convenience and portability, thereby making them a popular choice for consumers. Moreover, pouches help in extending the shelf life of atta by providing a protective barrier against moisture and air.

Pack Size Insights:

10 KG

5 KG

1 KG

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the packaged atta market based on the pack size has also been provided in the report. This includes 10 KG, 5 KG, 1 KG, and others. According to the report, 10 KG accounted for the largest market share on account of the pack size enabling consumers to purchase atta in bulk at a relatively lower price per kilogram as compared to smaller packaging sizes. In addition, a greater size reduces the frequency of purchasing and enhances convenience in households with multiple members.

Distribution Channel Insights:

General Trade o Convenience Stores o Kirana Stores

Modern Trade o Supermarkets o Hypermarkets o Specialty Stores

Online and E-Commerce

A detailed breakup and analysis of the packaged atta market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes general trade (Convenience Stores, Kirana Stores ), modern trade (supermarkets, hypermarkets and specialty stores), and Online and E-Commerce. According to the report, general trade accounted for the largest market share on account of the general trade segment serving a broad consumer base across various regions and socio-economic strata. Apart from this, the general trade segment comprises local retailers with an extensive distribution network across both urban and rural areas, even to remote areas, which is propelling the segment growth.

Source: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-packaged-atta-market

Annual Report 2023-24

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company was incorporated on January 29, 2019 as ‘Srivari Spices and Foods Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated January 30, 2019 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, our Company was converted into a public limited company and consequently the name of our Company was changed to ‘Srivari Spices and Foods Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 27, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad. The corporate identification number of our Company is L15494TG2019PLC130131.

Our Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing spices and flour (chakki atta) and market and sell it in and around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We handpick our raw materials from various parts of the country and process our products with utmost care without the use of artificial preservatives or chemicals, thereby creating a product portfolio of organic spices and flour, which carry the freshness and goodness of each ingredient. Our unique business model has helped us penetrate the niche segment of our market and establish a customer base in and around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our goal since our incorporation was to manufacture quality spices and other food products which are organic and do not contain any artificial preservatives or chemicals, and in order to achieve our goal we have created a unique business model, wherein we manufacture and package our products in quantities which can sustain a customer until the shelf life of our product, in order to avoid wastage and deliver a wide range of products which carry the freshness and goodness of each ingredient. Our business has two model first is direct to customer ("D2C") in nature, wherein we deliver our products directly at the doorstep of our customers using approximately 15,000 retail stores. Secondly, we also work in business to business ("B2B), wherein we deliver to our products to the suppliers directly.

BUSINESS STRATEGY:

As part of our marketing and promotional initiatives, the company organized a ‘Dealer Mega Meet in January 2024, bringing together retailers, wholesalers, and dealers from across Hyderabad, Telangana, India. This event was designed to strengthen relationships with our distribution network and drive sales growth.

During the Mega Meet, we introduced a range of attractive schemes tailored to help dealers meet their sales targets. These schemes were structured with various incentive levels, providing dealers with opportunities to maximize their benefits based on the chosen slabs.

In addition to the incentive schemes, we hosted a lucky draw to further engage participants. Prizes included tickets to Goa and Tirupati, as well as high-value items such as laptops and three TVS iCube Electric Vehicles. This approach not only motivated dealers but also fostered a sense of excitement and commitment towards achieving their sales objectives.

BRAND MARKETING:

The company launched a promotional campaign at Secunderabad Railway Station, deploying 400 advertisement boards throughout the station. This high-visibility campaign was designed to boost brand recognition and increase product awareness among the extensive number of commuters passing through this major transportation hub.

AWARDS:

In 2023, the company was honored with the prestigious ‘Excellence in FMCG Spices Brand award by The Times Group. This award recognizes our commitment to quality and innovation in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, specifically within the spices category. The award underscores our leadership in delivering exceptional products that meet the highest standards of excellence and customer satisfaction. It reflects the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by consumers. This recognition from a leading media organization highlights our ongoing efforts to excel in a competitive market and reaffirms our position as a prominent player in the FMCG spices industry.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS & CHALLENGES:

A. Opportunities:

Health Trends: Growing consumer interest in health and wellness creates opportunities for products with added health benefits, such as whole-grain atta or spices with medicinal properties.

E-commerce Growth: The rise of online shopping allows companies to reach a broader audience and tap into new markets, including international consumers.

Premium Products: There is a growing market for organic, premium, and specialty spices and flours, driven by increasing consumer awareness and willingness to pay more for high-quality products.

Innovation in Processing: Advances in food processing and preservation technologies can enhance product quality and extend shelf life.

Culinary Trends: The popularity of international cuisines and culinary experimentation can drive demand for diverse and exotic spices.

B. Threats

Economic Downturns: Economic instability can impact consumer spending and shift preferences towards cheaper alternatives.

Competition: The industry faces competition from both local producers and international brands, which can drive prices down and squeeze margins.

Climate Change: Adverse weather conditions and climate change can affect crop yields and the availability of raw materials.

Counterfeiting and Fraud: The presence of counterfeit or adulterated products can damage brand reputation and lead to regulatory issues.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Shifts in consumer preferences, such as a move towards gluten-free diets, can affect demand for traditional atta

C. Challenges

i) Maintaining Quality and Consistency:

o Quality Control: Ensuring consistent quality in spices and atta requires rigorous quality control measures and effective supply chain management.

o Storage and Preservation: Proper storage to prevent spoilage and contamination is critical, given the perishable nature of some products.

ii) Cost Management:

o Raw Material Costs: Managing fluctuating costs of raw materials and production inputs while maintaining competitive pricing can be challenging.

o Operational Efficiency: Streamlining operations to reduce costs and improve efficiency without compromising quality is a continuous challenge.

iii) Consumer Preferences:

o Shifting Trends: Adapting to changing consumer preferences, such as increased demand for gluten-free or plant-based options, requires flexibility and innovation.

o Market Saturation: In mature markets, achieving growth can be difficult due to saturation and changing consumer habits.

iv) Technological Adaptation:

o Adopting New Technologies: Investing in new technologies for production, quality control, and customer engagement can be capital-intensive but necessary for staying competitive.

o Digital Transformation: Embracing digital tools for marketing, sales, and operations is essential for modernizing the business and meeting consumer expectations.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

i) Supply Chain Risks

Raw Material Shortages: Dependence on specific regions for spices and grains makes the industry vulnerable to disruptions due to crop failures, natural disasters, or political instability.

Transportation Disruptions: Delays or issues in transportation and logistics can affect the timely delivery of raw materials and finished products, impacting inventory levels and customer satisfaction.

ii) Quality and Safety Concerns

Contamination: Risks of contamination from pesticides, pollutants, or improper handling can affect the quality and safety of spices and atta. This can lead to health risks for consumers and potential recalls.

Quality Variability: Inconsistent quality of raw materials can lead to variability in the final product, affecting brand reputation and customer trust.

iii) Economic Risks

Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials due to market speculation, geopolitical issues, or climate impacts can affect production costs and profit margins.

Economic Downturns: Economic slowdowns can lead to reduced consumer spending, impacting sales and profitability, particularly for premium or specialty products.

iv) Regulatory and Compliance Issues

Regulatory Changes: Evolving food safety regulations, labeling requirements, and standards can create compliance challenges and increase operational costs.

Legal Risks: Failure to adhere to regulatory requirements can result in legal penalties, product recalls, or damage to brand reputation.

v) Environmental Concerns

Climate Change: Adverse effects of climate change, such as droughts or floods, can impact the availability and quality of raw materials like spices and grains.

Sustainability Pressures: Increasing consumer and regulatory demands for sustainable and environmentally friendly practices can require significant investment and operational changes.

vi) Market Risks

Intense Competition: High competition from local and international brands can pressure prices and reduce profit margins, making it difficult to maintain market share.

Consumer Preferences: Shifts in consumer preferences towards healthier, organic, or alternative products can affect demand for traditional spices and atta.

vii) Technological Risks

Technological Advancements: Keeping pace with technological changes in production, quality control, and packaging requires continuous investment and can be challenging for smaller players.

Cybersecurity Threats: Increasing reliance on digital systems for operations and e-commerce exposes companies to cybersecurity risks, including data breaches and system disruptions.

viii) Operational Risks

Production Disruptions: Equipment failures, labor shortages, or operational inefficiencies can disrupt production and impact product availability and quality.

Storage Issues: Inadequate storage facilities or practices can lead to spoilage or deterioration of spices and atta, resulting in financial losses and potential safety concerns.

ix) Financial Risks

a) Cost Management: Managing production and operational costs while maintaining competitive pricing can be challenging, particularly during periods of raw material price volatility.

b) Investment Risks: Investments in new technologies, market expansion, or product innovation carry financial risks and may not always yield the expected returns.

x) Reputation Risks

Brand Image: Negative publicity due to quality issues, contamination incidents, or environmental concerns can damage a brands reputation and impact consumer trust.

Customer Relations: Poor customer service or failure to meet customer expectations can lead to loss of business and negative reviews.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has established adequate internal control procedures for the procurement of raw materials and management of inventory, including components and stores. These controls ensure that all materials are acquired and stored efficiently and securely. Controls are in place for the procurement, management, and safeguarding of fixed and other assets. These measures help track asset utilization and prevent unauthorized access or misuse. The Company maintains robust internal controls for the sale of goods, ensuring accurate order processing, invoicing, and revenue recognition. Internal controls cover various aspects of human resource management, including recruitment, payroll, and employee performance, to ensure fair and compliant practices. Quality control and operational management procedures are implemented to maintain high standards of product quality and operational efficiency throughout the production process. The effectiveness of these internal controls is reviewed by independent internal auditors. The Audit Committee of the Board oversees these reviews, incorporating recommendations from top management to address any identified issues. Timely reviews and recommendations are used to strengthen and refine the internal control systems. This ensures that controls remain effective and consistently operational throughout the year.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Our total revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 was 7,828.53 lacs while the profit after tax was 703.39 lacs.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance of our Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and as on March 31, 2023 is as follows:

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from operations 7,828.33 3,581.29 Profit/ (loss) after tax from continuing operation 703.39 309.15 Profit/ (loss) after tax from discontinuing operation - - Profit/ (loss) from continuing and discontinuing operation 703.39 309.15

RATIOS:

Analytical ratios S.no Particulars Numerator Denominator As at 31 March 2024 Current Period As at 31 March 2023 Previous Period % Variance Variance Remark 1. Current ratio (in times) Current assets Current liabilities 1.87 1.64 12.08% NA 2. Debt-equity ratio (in times) Total debt Shareholders equity 0.80 1.42 -76.91% Principal reason for decrease is due to fresh share capital infused by the Company 3. Debt service coverage ratio (in times)* Earning available for Debt Service (1) Debt service (2) 2.16 2.09 2.99% Principal reason for increase is due to increase in Loans taken by the Company during the year 4. Return on equity ratio (in %) Net Profits after taxes Average Shareholders Equity 42% 44% -3.38% Principal reason for decrease is due to the fact the capital increase is more than profitability of the Company 5. Inventory turnover ratio (in times) Cost of goods sold Average inventory 3.06 4.90 -60.26% Principal reason for increase is due to increase in inventory 6. Trade receivables turnover ratio (in times) Revenue from operations Average trade receivable 5.23 4.58 12.43% Principal reason for increase is due to decrease in average debtors during the year 7. Trade payables turnover ratio (in times) Cost of goods sold Average trade payables 21.98 21.09 4.05% Principal reason for increase is due to increase in average creditors 8. Net capital turnover ratio (in times) Revenue from operations Average Working capital 5.09 7.63 -49.97% Principal reason for Decrease in Average debtors and increase in average creditors during the year 9. Net profit ratio (in %) Net profit Revenue from operations 8.99% 8.62% 4.11% Principal reason for increase in profitability of the Company in the Current year when compared to previous year 10. Return on capital employed (in %) Earnings before interest and taxes Capital employed (3) 153% 23.52% 84.67% Principal reason for increase is due to funds raised by the Company during the year 11. Return on investment (in %) Not Applicable Not Applicable

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The Company has expanded its workforce to 70 employees, reflecting growth in operations and increased demand for products. This includes personnel across various functions such as production, quality control, logistics, sales, and administrative support.

To enhance employee skills and knowledge, the Company has established comprehensive training programs. These programs cover essential areas such as production techniques, quality assurance, safety protocols, and sales and marketing.

To boost employee engagement, the Company has implemented regular feedback mechanisms, team-building activities, and recognition programs. These initiatives aim to foster a positive work environment and high levels of job satisfaction.

Clear organizational structures and role definitions have been established to ensure efficient operations and effective management. This includes clearly demarcating responsibilities across departments and levels of authority.

Regular performance reviews are conducted to assess employee performance, provide feedback, and set goals. This process helps align individual contributions with company objectives and identify areas for improvement.

OUTLOOK:

The outlook for the spices and atta manufacturing industry is positive, driven by various growth factors in India. With rising disposable incomes and the expansion of modern retail formats, the sector is well-positioned for growth. Key drivers include increasing rural consumption, a growing population, and higher levels of education and urbanization. The shift towards modern retail and the countrys consumption-driven economy further support the industrys potential for expansion and development.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The above management discussion and analysis contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements relate to the Companys future business prospects and profitability and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties associated with these statements include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, competitive pressures, economic conditions in India, our capacity to attract and retain skilled professionals, potential cost overruns on contracts, and government policies affecting investments, fiscal deficits, and regulatory changes.