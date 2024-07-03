SectorFMCG
Open₹480.05
Prev. Close₹481.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,441.85
Day's High₹484.25
Day's Low₹454.75
52 Week's High₹727.35
52 Week's Low₹287.8
Book Value₹97.7
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,250.98
P/E26.69
EPS18.03
Divi. Yield0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.59
49.59
26.39
26.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
753.91
687.11
634.1
567.38
Net Worth
803.5
736.7
660.49
593.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,642.92
2,407.02
2,681.1
2,482.34
yoy growth (%)
9.8
-10.22
8
5.91
Raw materials
-2,068.04
-1,803.81
-2,197.86
-1,959.18
As % of sales
78.24
74.93
81.97
78.92
Employee costs
-176.81
-170.38
-149.56
-136.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
144.4
196.18
-144.67
128.68
Depreciation
-49.96
-44.05
-48.03
-43.71
Tax paid
-33.72
-51.02
-15.32
-45.24
Working capital
32.91
2.81
-1.44
24.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.8
-10.22
8
5.91
Op profit growth
-25
-165.94
-844.04
-119.57
EBIT growth
-31.03
-272.79
-182.92
41.55
Net profit growth
-30.05
-190.72
-291.75
38.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,793.9
3,240.65
2,681.28
2,473.11
2,725.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,793.9
3,240.65
2,681.28
2,473.11
2,725.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.97
12.06
11.27
8.03
303.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairperson & MD
N Bhuvaneswari
Non Executive Director
V Nagaraja Naidu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Umakanta Barik
Whole-time Director
N Brahmani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Thakur Ahuja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aparna Surabhi
Independent Director
M P Vijay Kumar
Chairperson
Girija Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Heritage Foods Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 5 June, 1992 and promoted by N Chandra Babu Naidu, Heritage Foods Limited operates through its two business divisions Dairy and Renewable Energy.The company has almost 100% direct procurement network of 3 lakh dairy farmers across nine major milk producing states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. The direct route of milk procurement enables the company to maintain quality at lower prices. The company also operates 209 bulk coolers, chilling plants and procures 1.32 million liters of milk per day. It operates 16 own processing plants and 2 leased processing plants with installed milk processing capacity of 2.09 million lpd through own plants and 0.15 mn lpd through leased plants.After processing, 1.05 million litres of milk is sold across 1.50 mn households on a daily basis and the remaining is converted into value added products and products are available across 15 states viz. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to part-finance the setting up of an integrated dairy (inst. cap.: 2 lac ltr pd). It established three integrated dairy plants in Madras, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and supporting milk chilling centres at various locations in North Arcot district of Tamilnadu, and Kolar district of Karnataka.
The Heritage Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹458.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heritage Foods Ltd is ₹4250.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Heritage Foods Ltd is 26.69 and 5.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heritage Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heritage Foods Ltd is ₹287.8 and ₹727.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Heritage Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.04%, 3 Years at 31.69%, 1 Year at 62.59%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -21.45% and 1 Month at -4.00%.
