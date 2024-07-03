Summary

Incorporated on 5 June, 1992 and promoted by N Chandra Babu Naidu, Heritage Foods Limited operates through its two business divisions Dairy and Renewable Energy.The company has almost 100% direct procurement network of 3 lakh dairy farmers across nine major milk producing states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. The direct route of milk procurement enables the company to maintain quality at lower prices. The company also operates 209 bulk coolers, chilling plants and procures 1.32 million liters of milk per day. It operates 16 own processing plants and 2 leased processing plants with installed milk processing capacity of 2.09 million lpd through own plants and 0.15 mn lpd through leased plants.After processing, 1.05 million litres of milk is sold across 1.50 mn households on a daily basis and the remaining is converted into value added products and products are available across 15 states viz. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to part-finance the setting up of an integrated dairy (inst. cap.: 2 lac ltr pd). It established three integrated dairy plants in Madras, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and supporting milk chilling centres at various locations in North Arcot district of Tamilnadu, and Kolar district of Karnataka.

