458.1
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:59 PM

  • Open480.05
  • Day's High484.25
  • 52 Wk High727.35
  • Prev. Close481.6
  • Day's Low454.75
  • 52 Wk Low 287.8
  • Turnover (lac)1,441.85
  • P/E26.69
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value97.7
  • EPS18.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,250.98
  • Div. Yield0.52
No Records Found

Heritage Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

480.05

Prev. Close

481.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,441.85

Day's High

484.25

Day's Low

454.75

52 Week's High

727.35

52 Week's Low

287.8

Book Value

97.7

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,250.98

P/E

26.69

EPS

18.03

Divi. Yield

0.52

Heritage Foods Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Heritage Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Heritage Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.30%

Non-Promoter- 12.14%

Institutions: 12.14%

Non-Institutions: 46.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Heritage Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.59

49.59

26.39

26.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

753.91

687.11

634.1

567.38

Net Worth

803.5

736.7

660.49

593.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,642.92

2,407.02

2,681.1

2,482.34

yoy growth (%)

9.8

-10.22

8

5.91

Raw materials

-2,068.04

-1,803.81

-2,197.86

-1,959.18

As % of sales

78.24

74.93

81.97

78.92

Employee costs

-176.81

-170.38

-149.56

-136.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

144.4

196.18

-144.67

128.68

Depreciation

-49.96

-44.05

-48.03

-43.71

Tax paid

-33.72

-51.02

-15.32

-45.24

Working capital

32.91

2.81

-1.44

24.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.8

-10.22

8

5.91

Op profit growth

-25

-165.94

-844.04

-119.57

EBIT growth

-31.03

-272.79

-182.92

41.55

Net profit growth

-30.05

-190.72

-291.75

38.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,793.9

3,240.65

2,681.28

2,473.11

2,725.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,793.9

3,240.65

2,681.28

2,473.11

2,725.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.97

12.06

11.27

8.03

303.36

Heritage Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Heritage Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairperson & MD

N Bhuvaneswari

Non Executive Director

V Nagaraja Naidu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Umakanta Barik

Whole-time Director

N Brahmani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Thakur Ahuja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aparna Surabhi

Independent Director

M P Vijay Kumar

Chairperson

Girija Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Heritage Foods Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 5 June, 1992 and promoted by N Chandra Babu Naidu, Heritage Foods Limited operates through its two business divisions Dairy and Renewable Energy.The company has almost 100% direct procurement network of 3 lakh dairy farmers across nine major milk producing states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. The direct route of milk procurement enables the company to maintain quality at lower prices. The company also operates 209 bulk coolers, chilling plants and procures 1.32 million liters of milk per day. It operates 16 own processing plants and 2 leased processing plants with installed milk processing capacity of 2.09 million lpd through own plants and 0.15 mn lpd through leased plants.After processing, 1.05 million litres of milk is sold across 1.50 mn households on a daily basis and the remaining is converted into value added products and products are available across 15 states viz. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to part-finance the setting up of an integrated dairy (inst. cap.: 2 lac ltr pd). It established three integrated dairy plants in Madras, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and supporting milk chilling centres at various locations in North Arcot district of Tamilnadu, and Kolar district of Karnataka.
Company FAQs

What is the Heritage Foods Ltd share price today?

The Heritage Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹458.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Heritage Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heritage Foods Ltd is ₹4250.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Heritage Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Heritage Foods Ltd is 26.69 and 5.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Heritage Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heritage Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heritage Foods Ltd is ₹287.8 and ₹727.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Heritage Foods Ltd?

Heritage Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.04%, 3 Years at 31.69%, 1 Year at 62.59%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -21.45% and 1 Month at -4.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Heritage Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Heritage Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.30 %
Institutions - 12.15 %
Public - 46.55 %

