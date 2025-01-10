Heritage Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.59
49.59
26.39
26.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
753.91
687.11
634.1
567.38
Net Worth
803.5
736.7
660.49
593.77
Minority Interest
Debt
127.14
158.91
11.65
57.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.6
36.45
34.88
30.41
Total Liabilities
969.24
932.06
707.02
681.4
Fixed Assets
685.86
601.07
546.15
556.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
171.54
65.39
59.73
49.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.44
12.62
11.69
6.64
Networking Capital
14.04
233.84
54.47
47.93
Inventories
249.22
366.1
195.74
188.5
Inventory Days
27.03
28.58
Sundry Debtors
28.68
27.91
17.98
14.53
Debtor Days
2.48
2.2
Other Current Assets
41.09
41.56
36.23
28.18
Sundry Creditors
-155.83
-85.07
-58.15
-52.07
Creditor Days
8.03
7.89
Other Current Liabilities
-149.12
-116.66
-137.33
-131.21
Cash
83.37
19.15
34.98
21.39
Total Assets
969.25
932.07
707.02
681.38
