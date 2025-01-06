iifl-logo-icon 1
Heritage Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

456.4
(-5.23%)
Jan 6, 2025

Heritage Foods Ltd

Heritage Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

144.4

196.18

-144.67

128.68

Depreciation

-49.96

-44.05

-48.03

-43.71

Tax paid

-33.72

-51.02

-15.32

-45.24

Working capital

32.91

2.81

-1.44

24.67

Other operating items

Operating

93.62

103.92

-209.48

64.4

Capital expenditure

33.95

139.85

23.52

78.35

Free cash flow

127.57

243.77

-185.95

142.75

Equity raised

1,106.32

864.54

1,380.91

1,453.13

Investing

10.62

-136.83

-674.2

-157.98

Financing

-36.59

-228.31

56.6

52.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,207.92

743.17

577.35

1,490.06

