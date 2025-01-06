Heritage Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
144.4
196.18
-144.67
128.68
Depreciation
-49.96
-44.05
-48.03
-43.71
Tax paid
-33.72
-51.02
-15.32
-45.24
Working capital
32.91
2.81
-1.44
24.67
Other operating items
Operating
93.62
103.92
-209.48
64.4
Capital expenditure
33.95
139.85
23.52
78.35
Free cash flow
127.57
243.77
-185.95
142.75
Equity raised
1,106.32
864.54
1,380.91
1,453.13
Investing
10.62
-136.83
-674.2
-157.98
Financing
-36.59
-228.31
56.6
52.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,207.92
743.17
577.35
1,490.06
