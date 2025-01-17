iifl-logo-icon 1
Heritage Foods Ltd Key Ratios

433.5
(-0.77%)
Jan 17, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Heritage Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.41

-9.27

14.86

25.28

Op profit growth

-27.19

-168.42

-394.75

-10.71

EBIT growth

-33.04

-272.45

-126.22

33.27

Net profit growth

-35.59

-193.53

-355.38

-77.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.11

10.59

-14.05

5.47

EBIT margin

5.59

9.05

-4.76

20.86

Net profit margin

3.6

6.06

-5.88

2.64

RoCE

21.21

29.91

-13.68

52.62

RoNW

3.85

7.1

-6.47

2.29

RoA

3.41

5

-4.22

1.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

20.71

31.96

-36.51

13.52

Dividend per share

5

5

2.5

2

Cash EPS

9.56

22.35

-45.35

5.37

Book value per share

141.71

128.41

99.05

167.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.83

4.65

-2.96

25.86

P/CEPS

16.95

6.66

-2.38

65.03

P/B

1.14

1.15

1.09

2.08

EV/EBIDTA

7.26

5.2

-15.51

6.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

7.73

0

0

Tax payout

-23.45

-26.11

10.06

-30.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2.29

2.73

2.32

2.18

Inventory days

27.5

25.3

20.04

21.33

Creditor days

-8.56

-11.23

-10.05

-13.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-37.41

-11.67

5.73

-1.22

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0.07

0.53

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-0.08

0.17

-0.64

1.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.7

-74.29

-81.6

-80.88

Employee costs

-6.87

-7.19

-5.73

-5.23

Other costs

-8.3

-7.91

-26.7

-8.4

