|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.41
-9.27
14.86
25.28
Op profit growth
-27.19
-168.42
-394.75
-10.71
EBIT growth
-33.04
-272.45
-126.22
33.27
Net profit growth
-35.59
-193.53
-355.38
-77.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.11
10.59
-14.05
5.47
EBIT margin
5.59
9.05
-4.76
20.86
Net profit margin
3.6
6.06
-5.88
2.64
RoCE
21.21
29.91
-13.68
52.62
RoNW
3.85
7.1
-6.47
2.29
RoA
3.41
5
-4.22
1.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.71
31.96
-36.51
13.52
Dividend per share
5
5
2.5
2
Cash EPS
9.56
22.35
-45.35
5.37
Book value per share
141.71
128.41
99.05
167.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.83
4.65
-2.96
25.86
P/CEPS
16.95
6.66
-2.38
65.03
P/B
1.14
1.15
1.09
2.08
EV/EBIDTA
7.26
5.2
-15.51
6.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.73
0
0
Tax payout
-23.45
-26.11
10.06
-30.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2.29
2.73
2.32
2.18
Inventory days
27.5
25.3
20.04
21.33
Creditor days
-8.56
-11.23
-10.05
-13.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-37.41
-11.67
5.73
-1.22
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0.07
0.53
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-0.08
0.17
-0.64
1.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.7
-74.29
-81.6
-80.88
Employee costs
-6.87
-7.19
-5.73
-5.23
Other costs
-8.3
-7.91
-26.7
-8.4
