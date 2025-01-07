iifl-logo-icon 1
Heritage Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

468
(2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,642.92

2,407.02

2,681.1

2,482.34

yoy growth (%)

9.8

-10.22

8

5.91

Raw materials

-2,068.04

-1,803.81

-2,197.86

-1,959.18

As % of sales

78.24

74.93

81.97

78.92

Employee costs

-176.81

-170.38

-149.56

-136.85

As % of sales

6.69

7.07

5.57

5.51

Other costs

-210.8

-183.14

-712.31

-335.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.97

7.6

26.56

13.51

Operating profit

187.25

249.68

-378.64

50.89

OPM

7.08

10.37

-14.12

2.05

Depreciation

-49.96

-44.05

-48.03

-43.71

Interest expense

-3.2

-17.84

-20.8

-20.68

Other income

10.31

8.4

302.81

142.19

Profit before tax

144.4

196.18

-144.67

128.68

Taxes

-33.72

-51.02

-15.32

-45.24

Tax rate

-23.35

-26

10.59

-35.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

110.67

145.16

-160

83.44

Exceptional items

-9.14

0

0

0

Net profit

101.53

145.16

-160

83.44

yoy growth (%)

-30.05

-190.72

-291.75

38.19

NPM

3.84

6.03

-5.96

3.36

