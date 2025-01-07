Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,642.92
2,407.02
2,681.1
2,482.34
yoy growth (%)
9.8
-10.22
8
5.91
Raw materials
-2,068.04
-1,803.81
-2,197.86
-1,959.18
As % of sales
78.24
74.93
81.97
78.92
Employee costs
-176.81
-170.38
-149.56
-136.85
As % of sales
6.69
7.07
5.57
5.51
Other costs
-210.8
-183.14
-712.31
-335.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.97
7.6
26.56
13.51
Operating profit
187.25
249.68
-378.64
50.89
OPM
7.08
10.37
-14.12
2.05
Depreciation
-49.96
-44.05
-48.03
-43.71
Interest expense
-3.2
-17.84
-20.8
-20.68
Other income
10.31
8.4
302.81
142.19
Profit before tax
144.4
196.18
-144.67
128.68
Taxes
-33.72
-51.02
-15.32
-45.24
Tax rate
-23.35
-26
10.59
-35.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
110.67
145.16
-160
83.44
Exceptional items
-9.14
0
0
0
Net profit
101.53
145.16
-160
83.44
yoy growth (%)
-30.05
-190.72
-291.75
38.19
NPM
3.84
6.03
-5.96
3.36
