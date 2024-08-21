The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and for determining the shareholders who would be entitled for the payment of dividend, if declared at the 32nd Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024. Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting (Insta Poll) and voting results of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21st August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)