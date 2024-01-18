The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 29, 2024 recommended a final dividend @ Rs.2.50/- (50%) per equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and for determining the shareholders who would be entitled for the payment of dividend, if declared at the 32nd Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024