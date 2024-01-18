|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|-
|2.5
|50
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 29, 2024 recommended a final dividend @ Rs.2.50/- (50%) per equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and for determining the shareholders who would be entitled for the payment of dividend, if declared at the 32nd Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.