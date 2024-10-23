Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Heritage Foods Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the period ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Heritage Foods Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board of Directors meeting held on July 23, 2024 Un-audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

Heritage Foods Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results recommend Dividend if any and fix the date time & venue of 32nd AGM The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 29, 2024 recommended a final dividend @ Rs.2.50/- (50%) per equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting along with the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended on March 31, 2024 Change in Director - Dr. V Nagaraja Naidu (DIN: 00003730), Non-Executive Director of the Company will retire on the conclusion of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on completion of his term. Read less.. Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting held on 29th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024