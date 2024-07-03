Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹203.85
Prev. Close₹203.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹232.63
Day's High₹204.5
Day's Low₹198.35
52 Week's High₹288.95
52 Week's Low₹195.21
Book Value₹65.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,837.74
P/E19.91
EPS10.23
Divi. Yield1.47
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.28
14.26
14.75
14.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
851.21
806.6
824.42
766.72
Net Worth
865.49
820.86
839.17
781.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
878.37
914.62
844.2
831.21
yoy growth (%)
-3.96
8.34
1.56
4.87
Raw materials
-369.78
-329.44
-272.87
-273.06
As % of sales
42.09
36.01
32.32
32.85
Employee costs
-86.52
-82.2
-83.55
-75.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
211.48
270.91
230.88
274.98
Depreciation
-4.63
-5.8
-5.33
-6.85
Tax paid
-36.95
-47.34
-40.33
-58.71
Working capital
14.84
-43.76
21.07
21.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.96
8.34
1.56
4.87
Op profit growth
-26.67
15.64
-18.59
-2.61
EBIT growth
-21.95
15.78
-14.85
-8.01
Net profit growth
-21.93
17.32
-11.89
-2.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
967.98
949.05
867.1
905.16
825.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
967.98
949.05
867.1
905.16
825.76
Other Operating Income
16.14
11.82
12.86
16.66
26.45
Other Income
44.67
37.07
38.64
34.54
29.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kushgra Nayan Bajaj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lilian Jessie Paul
Managing Director
Jaideep Nandi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sumit Malhotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Agrawala
Non Executive Director
Vimal Chandra Nagori
Independent Director
Jagdish Acharya
Independent Director
Anupam Dutta
Independent Director
K. S Narayanan
Reports by Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
Summary
Bajaj Consumer Care Limited was formerly established as Bhaumik Agro Products Pvt Ltd on April 25, 2006 as a Private Limited Company. On September 11, 2007, the name of the Company was changed from Bhaumik Agro Products Pvt Ltd to Bajaj Corp Private Ltd. On October 16, 2007, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bajaj Corp Ltd. And again, name of the Company was changed to Bajaj Consumer Care Limited from erstwhile name Bajaj Corp Limited on January 01, 2019. The Company is one of Indias leading FMCG companies with major brands in hair care and skin care category. The companys main brand is Bajaj Almond Drops in hair oil category. It markets its skin care products under the brand Nomarks. The company is a part of the Shishir Bajaj Group of companies. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had the following unlisted wholly owned subsidiaries namely: Uptown Properties and Leasing Private Limited, Bajaj Bangladesh Limited and Bajaj Corp International (FZE).The company has nine production facilities including third party operations to cover foot prints across India and overseas. Broadly Hair oil & skin care products are manufactured at factories situated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Guwahati regions. Out of nine manufacturing facilities, 4 Units are there at Paonta sahib & Parwanoo, three in Uttrakhand & one in Guwahati for manufacturing all variants of hair oils & Nomarks skin care products. Other than hair & skin care portfolio, th
Read More
The Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is ₹2837.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is 19.91 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is ₹195.21 and ₹288.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.20%, 3 Years at 0.95%, 1 Year at -9.82%, 6 Month at -22.53%, 3 Month at -14.40% and 1 Month at -3.54%.
