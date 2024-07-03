iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Share Price

198.73
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open203.85
  • Day's High204.5
  • 52 Wk High288.95
  • Prev. Close203.99
  • Day's Low198.35
  • 52 Wk Low 195.21
  • Turnover (lac)232.63
  • P/E19.91
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value65.59
  • EPS10.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,837.74
  • Div. Yield1.47
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

203.85

Prev. Close

203.99

Turnover(Lac.)

232.63

Day's High

204.5

Day's Low

198.35

52 Week's High

288.95

52 Week's Low

195.21

Book Value

65.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,837.74

P/E

19.91

EPS

10.23

Divi. Yield

1.47

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Corporate Action

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 17 Feb, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Consumer’s Q2 net profit slumps

Bajaj Consumer’s Q2 net profit slumps

12 Nov 2024|01:11 PM

The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.

Read More
Read More

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.95%

Non-Promoter- 31.57%

Institutions: 31.57%

Non-Institutions: 27.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.28

14.26

14.75

14.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

851.21

806.6

824.42

766.72

Net Worth

865.49

820.86

839.17

781.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

878.37

914.62

844.2

831.21

yoy growth (%)

-3.96

8.34

1.56

4.87

Raw materials

-369.78

-329.44

-272.87

-273.06

As % of sales

42.09

36.01

32.32

32.85

Employee costs

-86.52

-82.2

-83.55

-75.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

211.48

270.91

230.88

274.98

Depreciation

-4.63

-5.8

-5.33

-6.85

Tax paid

-36.95

-47.34

-40.33

-58.71

Working capital

14.84

-43.76

21.07

21.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.96

8.34

1.56

4.87

Op profit growth

-26.67

15.64

-18.59

-2.61

EBIT growth

-21.95

15.78

-14.85

-8.01

Net profit growth

-21.93

17.32

-11.89

-2.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

967.98

949.05

867.1

905.16

825.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

967.98

949.05

867.1

905.16

825.76

Other Operating Income

16.14

11.82

12.86

16.66

26.45

Other Income

44.67

37.07

38.64

34.54

29.91

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kushgra Nayan Bajaj

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lilian Jessie Paul

Managing Director

Jaideep Nandi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sumit Malhotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Agrawala

Non Executive Director

Vimal Chandra Nagori

Independent Director

Jagdish Acharya

Independent Director

Anupam Dutta

Independent Director

K. S Narayanan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited was formerly established as Bhaumik Agro Products Pvt Ltd on April 25, 2006 as a Private Limited Company. On September 11, 2007, the name of the Company was changed from Bhaumik Agro Products Pvt Ltd to Bajaj Corp Private Ltd. On October 16, 2007, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bajaj Corp Ltd. And again, name of the Company was changed to Bajaj Consumer Care Limited from erstwhile name Bajaj Corp Limited on January 01, 2019. The Company is one of Indias leading FMCG companies with major brands in hair care and skin care category. The companys main brand is Bajaj Almond Drops in hair oil category. It markets its skin care products under the brand Nomarks. The company is a part of the Shishir Bajaj Group of companies. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had the following unlisted wholly owned subsidiaries namely: Uptown Properties and Leasing Private Limited, Bajaj Bangladesh Limited and Bajaj Corp International (FZE).The company has nine production facilities including third party operations to cover foot prints across India and overseas. Broadly Hair oil & skin care products are manufactured at factories situated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Guwahati regions. Out of nine manufacturing facilities, 4 Units are there at Paonta sahib & Parwanoo, three in Uttrakhand & one in Guwahati for manufacturing all variants of hair oils & Nomarks skin care products. Other than hair & skin care portfolio, th
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is ₹2837.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is 19.91 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is ₹195.21 and ₹288.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd?

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.20%, 3 Years at 0.95%, 1 Year at -9.82%, 6 Month at -22.53%, 3 Month at -14.40% and 1 Month at -3.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.95 %
Institutions - 31.58 %
Public - 27.47 %

