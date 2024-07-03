Summary

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited was formerly established as Bhaumik Agro Products Pvt Ltd on April 25, 2006 as a Private Limited Company. On September 11, 2007, the name of the Company was changed from Bhaumik Agro Products Pvt Ltd to Bajaj Corp Private Ltd. On October 16, 2007, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bajaj Corp Ltd. And again, name of the Company was changed to Bajaj Consumer Care Limited from erstwhile name Bajaj Corp Limited on January 01, 2019. The Company is one of Indias leading FMCG companies with major brands in hair care and skin care category. The companys main brand is Bajaj Almond Drops in hair oil category. It markets its skin care products under the brand Nomarks. The company is a part of the Shishir Bajaj Group of companies. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had the following unlisted wholly owned subsidiaries namely: Uptown Properties and Leasing Private Limited, Bajaj Bangladesh Limited and Bajaj Corp International (FZE).The company has nine production facilities including third party operations to cover foot prints across India and overseas. Broadly Hair oil & skin care products are manufactured at factories situated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Guwahati regions. Out of nine manufacturing facilities, 4 Units are there at Paonta sahib & Parwanoo, three in Uttrakhand & one in Guwahati for manufacturing all variants of hair oils & Nomarks skin care products. Other than hair & skin care portfolio, th

Read More