iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Key Ratios

188.24
(-0.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.54

8.16

2.86

3.96

Op profit growth

-27.86

17.53

-19.21

-3.66

EBIT growth

-23.64

18.54

-15.4

-8.96

Net profit growth

-23.97

20.75

-12.46

-3.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.76

26.15

24.07

30.64

EBIT margin

23.57

29.47

26.89

32.7

Net profit margin

19.27

24.2

21.68

25.47

RoCE

26.4

37.86

38.85

53.3

RoNW

5.41

7.91

8.06

10.69

RoA

5.39

7.77

7.83

10.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.5

15.12

12.52

14.31

Dividend per share

8

10

2

12

Cash EPS

11.15

14.69

12.13

13.81

Book value per share

54.87

51.31

44.28

33.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.19

17.18

10.61

32.99

P/CEPS

14.63

17.68

10.94

34.19

P/B

2.97

5.06

3

14.14

EV/EBIDTA

11.26

13.77

8.37

25.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

69.57

52.89

0

100.92

Tax payout

-17.84

-17.46

-17.87

-21.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.62

9.5

12.41

13.18

Inventory days

20.79

21.01

23.47

19.63

Creditor days

-30.01

-40.69

-42.37

-34.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-205.57

-197.56

-53.98

-221.18

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0

0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.08

-0.01

0.03

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-41.9

-35.76

-32.09

-32.52

Employee costs

-10.03

-9.21

-10.19

-9.3

Other costs

-28.29

-28.86

-33.63

-27.52

Bajaj Consumer : related Articles

Bajaj Consumer’s Q2 net profit slumps

Bajaj Consumer’s Q2 net profit slumps

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|01:11 PM

The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.