|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.54
8.16
2.86
3.96
Op profit growth
-27.86
17.53
-19.21
-3.66
EBIT growth
-23.64
18.54
-15.4
-8.96
Net profit growth
-23.97
20.75
-12.46
-3.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.76
26.15
24.07
30.64
EBIT margin
23.57
29.47
26.89
32.7
Net profit margin
19.27
24.2
21.68
25.47
RoCE
26.4
37.86
38.85
53.3
RoNW
5.41
7.91
8.06
10.69
RoA
5.39
7.77
7.83
10.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.5
15.12
12.52
14.31
Dividend per share
8
10
2
12
Cash EPS
11.15
14.69
12.13
13.81
Book value per share
54.87
51.31
44.28
33.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.19
17.18
10.61
32.99
P/CEPS
14.63
17.68
10.94
34.19
P/B
2.97
5.06
3
14.14
EV/EBIDTA
11.26
13.77
8.37
25.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
69.57
52.89
0
100.92
Tax payout
-17.84
-17.46
-17.87
-21.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.62
9.5
12.41
13.18
Inventory days
20.79
21.01
23.47
19.63
Creditor days
-30.01
-40.69
-42.37
-34.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-205.57
-197.56
-53.98
-221.18
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0
0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.08
-0.01
0.03
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-41.9
-35.76
-32.09
-32.52
Employee costs
-10.03
-9.21
-10.19
-9.3
Other costs
-28.29
-28.86
-33.63
-27.52
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
