|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
40.95%
40.95%
39.3%
39.3%
39.35%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
30.77%
31.57%
31.65%
31.58%
31.59%
Non-Institutions
28.27%
27.47%
29.04%
29.11%
29.05%
Total Non-Promoter
59.04%
59.04%
60.69%
60.69%
60.64%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
