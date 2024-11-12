iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Shareholding Pattern

190.67
(-2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

40.95%

40.95%

39.3%

39.3%

39.35%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

30.77%

31.57%

31.65%

31.58%

31.59%

Non-Institutions

28.27%

27.47%

29.04%

29.11%

29.05%

Total Non-Promoter

59.04%

59.04%

60.69%

60.69%

60.64%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.95%

Non-Promoter- 30.77%

Institutions: 30.77%

Non-Institutions: 28.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Bajaj Consumer: Related NEWS

Bajaj Consumer’s Q2 net profit slumps

12 Nov 2024|01:11 PM

The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.

