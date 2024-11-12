iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

194.99
(-0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

878.37

914.62

844.2

831.21

yoy growth (%)

-3.96

8.34

1.56

4.87

Raw materials

-369.78

-329.44

-272.87

-273.06

As % of sales

42.09

36.01

32.32

32.85

Employee costs

-86.52

-82.2

-83.55

-75.46

As % of sales

9.85

8.98

9.89

9.07

Other costs

-243.52

-259.46

-277.2

-224.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.72

28.36

32.83

26.95

Operating profit

178.54

243.51

210.56

258.64

OPM

20.32

26.62

24.94

31.11

Depreciation

-4.63

-5.8

-5.33

-6.85

Interest expense

-0.98

-1.31

-4.23

-1.16

Other income

38.56

34.52

29.88

24.34

Profit before tax

211.48

270.91

230.88

274.98

Taxes

-36.95

-47.34

-40.33

-58.71

Tax rate

-17.47

-17.47

-17.47

-21.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

174.53

223.56

190.55

216.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

174.53

223.56

190.55

216.26

yoy growth (%)

-21.93

17.32

-11.89

-2.12

NPM

19.87

24.44

22.57

26.01


