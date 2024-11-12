Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
878.37
914.62
844.2
831.21
yoy growth (%)
-3.96
8.34
1.56
4.87
Raw materials
-369.78
-329.44
-272.87
-273.06
As % of sales
42.09
36.01
32.32
32.85
Employee costs
-86.52
-82.2
-83.55
-75.46
As % of sales
9.85
8.98
9.89
9.07
Other costs
-243.52
-259.46
-277.2
-224.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.72
28.36
32.83
26.95
Operating profit
178.54
243.51
210.56
258.64
OPM
20.32
26.62
24.94
31.11
Depreciation
-4.63
-5.8
-5.33
-6.85
Interest expense
-0.98
-1.31
-4.23
-1.16
Other income
38.56
34.52
29.88
24.34
Profit before tax
211.48
270.91
230.88
274.98
Taxes
-36.95
-47.34
-40.33
-58.71
Tax rate
-17.47
-17.47
-17.47
-21.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
174.53
223.56
190.55
216.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
174.53
223.56
190.55
216.26
yoy growth (%)
-21.93
17.32
-11.89
-2.12
NPM
19.87
24.44
22.57
26.01
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
