Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
967.98
949.05
867.1
905.16
825.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
967.98
949.05
867.1
905.16
825.76
Other Operating Income
16.14
11.82
12.86
16.66
26.45
Other Income
44.67
37.07
38.64
34.54
29.91
Total Income
1,028.79
997.94
918.6
956.36
882.12
Total Expenditure
828.82
819.66
706.05
678.37
647.08
PBIDT
199.97
178.28
212.55
277.99
235.04
Interest
1.01
0.97
1.01
1.38
4.25
PBDT
198.95
177.31
211.54
276.61
230.79
Depreciation
9.91
8.52
5.07
6.25
5.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.71
29.67
36.95
47.35
40.34
Deferred Tax
-0.1
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
155.43
139.22
169.64
223.13
184.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
155.43
139.22
169.64
223.13
184.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
155.43
139.22
169.64
223.13
184.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.89
9.48
11.5
15.12
12.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
500
800
1,000
200
Equity
14.28
14.26
14.75
14.75
14.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.65
18.78
24.51
30.71
28.46
PBDTM(%)
20.55
18.68
24.39
30.55
27.94
PATM(%)
16.05
14.66
19.56
24.65
22.37
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
