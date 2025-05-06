iifl-logo
Bajaj Consumer Reports ₹31 Crore Profit in Q4, Down 13% YoY

6 May 2025 , 11:21 PM

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. announced its third-quarter results as of March 31, 2025, on May 5. The net profit declined by 13%, to ₹31 crore, from ₹35.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year (Q4 FY24). Although profit dipped, Bajaj Consumer Care revenue increased 4% year-on-year to ₹250.5 crore in Q4 FY25, from ₹240.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Bajaj Consumer Care’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) was ₹32 crore, down 8.3% compared to ₹34.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin came down to 12.7% during Q4 FY25 from 180 basis points lower at 14.5% during Q4 FY24 because there was a decrease in operating efficiency.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd closed at ₹172.80 which is a 2.88% gain than the previous close. Bajaj Consumer Care stock has witnessed a total of 32% dip in the last one year, 8.96% gain in the last one month.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. (formerly known as Bajaj Corp Ltd.) is an Indian consumer goods company with major interest in personal care, in a hair care category. It is a part of the Bajaj Group, a conglomerate founded in 1926. It is a part of the Bajaj Group, which was founded by Jamnalal Bajaj. The Bajaj Group is also involved in sugar, consumer goods, power generation, and infrastructure development industries.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

