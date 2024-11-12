Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
211.48
270.91
230.88
274.98
Depreciation
-4.63
-5.8
-5.33
-6.85
Tax paid
-36.95
-47.34
-40.33
-58.71
Working capital
14.84
-43.76
21.07
21.16
Other operating items
Operating
184.74
174
206.29
230.57
Capital expenditure
7.32
3.53
2.44
3.96
Free cash flow
192.06
177.54
208.74
234.53
Equity raised
1,416.6
1,205.58
962.48
938.36
Investing
41.72
138.77
158.5
-22.58
Financing
5
25
33.49
28.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
177
Net in cash
1,655.38
1,546.89
1,363.21
1,355.8
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
