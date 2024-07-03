Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
733.75
702.85
652.15
660.29
653.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
733.75
702.85
652.15
660.29
653.75
Other Operating Income
10.41
8.6
9.57
12.59
19.69
Other Income
32.99
26.96
27.98
28.22
21.55
Total Income
777.15
738.42
689.69
701.11
694.99
Total Expenditure
623.57
611.94
522.52
491.11
490.8
PBIDT
153.58
126.48
167.18
210
204.19
Interest
0.79
0.75
0.9
1.03
3.32
PBDT
152.79
125.73
166.27
208.97
200.88
Depreciation
7.3
6.13
3.72
4.68
4.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.71
20.93
28.83
35.93
35.16
Deferred Tax
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
119.85
98.75
133.81
168.45
161.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
119.85
98.75
133.81
168.45
161.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
119.85
98.75
133.81
168.45
161.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.4
6.72
9.07
11.42
10.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
400
600
0
Equity
14.26
14.7
14.75
14.75
14.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.93
17.99
25.63
31.8
31.23
PBDTM(%)
20.82
17.88
25.49
31.64
30.72
PATM(%)
16.33
14.04
20.51
25.51
24.7
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
