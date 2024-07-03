Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
472.31
470.61
497.37
472.83
476.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
472.31
470.61
497.37
472.83
476.22
Other Operating Income
7.6
8.5
7.65
6.15
5.68
Other Income
19.87
22.7
21.97
20.48
16.59
Total Income
499.79
501.8
526.99
499.46
498.48
Total Expenditure
410.65
408.35
420.47
404.84
414.82
PBIDT
89.15
93.45
106.52
94.62
83.66
Interest
0.31
0.47
0.55
0.5
0.47
PBDT
88.84
92.98
105.97
94.12
83.19
Depreciation
4.86
5.13
4.78
4.62
3.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.06
15.97
17.74
15.88
13.79
Deferred Tax
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
68.97
71.93
83.5
73.67
65.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
68.97
71.93
83.5
73.67
65.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
68.97
71.93
83.5
73.67
65.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.91
5.04
5.85
5.16
4.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.71
14.28
14.26
14.26
14.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.87
19.85
21.41
20.01
17.56
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.6
15.28
16.78
15.58
13.76
The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.