Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Balance Sheet

190.67
(-2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.28

14.26

14.75

14.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

851.21

806.6

824.42

766.72

Net Worth

865.49

820.86

839.17

781.47

Minority Interest

Debt

8.75

9.28

0

5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

874.24

830.14

839.17

786.47

Fixed Assets

54.97

56.65

47.76

49.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

756.95

741.59

770.95

729.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

25.34

18.04

8.02

-1.31

Inventories

53.66

49.56

55.37

42.45

Inventory Days

23

16.94

Sundry Debtors

43.3

30.81

20.03

26.07

Debtor Days

8.32

10.4

Other Current Assets

63.73

57.17

48.76

59.31

Sundry Creditors

-40.02

-45.44

-46.1

-68.8

Creditor Days

19.15

27.45

Other Current Liabilities

-95.33

-74.06

-70.04

-60.35

Cash

36.97

13.86

12.46

8.74

Total Assets

874.23

830.14

839.19

786.47

