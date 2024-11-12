Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.28
14.26
14.75
14.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
851.21
806.6
824.42
766.72
Net Worth
865.49
820.86
839.17
781.47
Minority Interest
Debt
8.75
9.28
0
5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
874.24
830.14
839.17
786.47
Fixed Assets
54.97
56.65
47.76
49.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
756.95
741.59
770.95
729.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.34
18.04
8.02
-1.31
Inventories
53.66
49.56
55.37
42.45
Inventory Days
23
16.94
Sundry Debtors
43.3
30.81
20.03
26.07
Debtor Days
8.32
10.4
Other Current Assets
63.73
57.17
48.76
59.31
Sundry Creditors
-40.02
-45.44
-46.1
-68.8
Creditor Days
19.15
27.45
Other Current Liabilities
-95.33
-74.06
-70.04
-60.35
Cash
36.97
13.86
12.46
8.74
Total Assets
874.23
830.14
839.19
786.47
