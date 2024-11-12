Audited Results & Buy Back of Shares Bajaj Consumer Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve: 1) Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2) Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 3) Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements, Directors Report (including Management Discussion and Analysis Report), Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and notice convening 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4) Proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, including matters related / incidental thereto. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 8, 2024 In furtherance of our intimation letter dated April 29, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the board of directors of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, has considered and approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ? 1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) (Equity Shares and such buyback Buyback) not exceeding 57,41,000 Equity Shares (representing 4.02% of the total number of Equity Shares in the total paid-up equity capital of the Company as of March 31, 2024) from all shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Equity Shares of the Company, as on record date, which will be decided subsequently, through the tender offer route, on a proportionate basis, using mechanism for acquisition of shares through stock exchange as prescribed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI Buyback Regulations) and such other circulars or notifications issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, by way of a special resolution through postal ballot (including e-voting) pursuant to section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules framed thereunder and all other applicable statutory approvals at a price of ? 290/- (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Ninety only) per Equity Share (Buyback Price), payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 16,649 lacs (Indian Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty nine lacs only), excluding any expenses incurred, or to be incurred for the Buyback viz., brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), stamp duty, advisors fees, printing and dispatch, if any, filing fees to SEBI and any appropriate authorities, stock exchange charges, advisor/legal fees, public announcement publication expenses and other incidental and related expenses and charges (Transaction Costs), (such maximum amount hereinafter referred to as the Buyback Offer Size). The Buyback Offer Size represents 19.25% and 20.00% of the aggregate of the Companys fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves based on both latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the Company, respectively, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, which is less than 25% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company in accordance with Regulation 4(i) read with provision to Regulation 5(i)(b) of the SEBI Buyback Regulations. The Buyback is subject to approval of the shareholders by means of a special resolution through postal ballot. The public announcement and letter of offer setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations. The Board has constituted the Buyback Committee and delegated its powers to do such acts, deeds, matters, and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in relation to the proposed Buyback, and has appointed Mr. Vivek Mishra, Head-Legal & Company Secretary as the compliance officer for the purposes of the proposed Buyback. The Board has appointed IIFL Securities Limited as the merchant banker to the Buyback or manager to the Buyback in accordance with the Companies Act, as amended and SEBI Buyback Regulations, be and hereby ratified and approved. The details of the pre-Buyback shareholding pattern of the Company is enclosed as Annexure A. The postBuyback shareholding pattern of the Company shall be ascertained subsequently. The details of the pre-Buyback shareholding pattern of the Company is enclosed as Annexure A. The postBuyback shareholding pattern of the Company shall be ascertained subsequently.

We had vide our letter dated March 30, 2024, we had intimated that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company, shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons covered under Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders (Code of Conduct), from April 1, 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2024. Further, we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons until completion of buyback. The above information is also available on the website of the Company, i.e. www.bajajconsumercare.com. The same may please be taken on record and suitably disseminated to all concerned. 