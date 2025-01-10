To the Members of

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (Collectively referred to as ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue Recognition Our key procedures included, but not limited to, the following: The Revenues of the Company consists primarily (a) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition of sale of products and is recognized when control accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and trade of products being sold is transferred to customer discounts by comparing with the applicable accounting standards and there is no unfulfilled obligation (b) Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the general IT control Revenue is measured at fair value of the environment and the manual controls for recognition of revenue, consideration received or receivable and is calculation of discounts and rebates accounted for net of rebates and trade discounts (c) Performed test of details: The estimation of discounts, incentives and i. Tested, on a sample basis, sales transactions to the underlying rebates related to sales made during the year, is supporting which includes tax invoice, eway bill, goods dispatch material, complex and subject to judgments. notes and shipping documents The complexity mainly relates to various discounts, ii. Reviewed, on a sample basis, sales agreements and the underlying incentives and scheme offers, diverse range contractual terms related to delivery of goods and rebates to of market presence and complex contractual assess the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference agreements / commercial terms across those to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards; markets. iii. Assessed the Companys process for recording of the accruals Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being for discounts and rebates as at the year-end for the prevailing misstated as a result of inaccurate estimates of incentive schemes discounts and rebates. The Company also focuses on revenue as a key iv. Tested on a sample basis, discounts and rebates recorded during performance measure, which could create an the year to the relevant approvals and supporting documentation incentive for overstating revenue by influencing which includes assessing the terms and conditions defined in the the computation of rebates and discounts prevalent schemes and customer contracts; Considering the materiality of amounts involved, (d) Compared the discount, incentives and rebates of the current year significant judgements related to estimation with the prior year for variance/trend analysis and where relevant, of rebates and discounts, the same has been conducted further inquiries and testing to corroborate the variances considered as a key audit matter by considering both internal and external benchmarks, overlaying our understanding of industry practices and recent changes in economic environment; and (e) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys description of the accounting policy, disclosures related to discounts, incentives and rebates and whether these are adequately presented in the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (‘SAs), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2016 (as amended). e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer note 22 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writingorotherwise,thattheIntermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has causes us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. As stated in note 52, the company has used SAP software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Chopra Vimal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 006456C Vimal Chopra Partner Membership No: 074056 UDIN-24074056BKHACV8919 Place: Mumbai Date: May 8, 2024

Annexure ‘A

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered title deed / sale deed / transfer deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder, hence reporting of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Inventories of finished goods, stores, spare part and raw materials have been physically verified by the management. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable and coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, we are of the opinion that the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material and not exceeding 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in subsidiary companies during the year, further: (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year in subsidiary companies are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans during the year therefore reporting of clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a company in which the director is interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Act apply and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company to the extent applicable to it. (v) The company has not accepted any deposit from the public or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products of the Company. Therefore, in our opinion, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service-tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Service tax, Sales-tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues as referred in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except as shown below:

Name of the Act Nature of dues Amount demanded Amount deposited under disputes Period to which the amount relates (Financial year) Forum where dispute is pending 24.66 5.00 2012-13 30.21 7.55 2013-14 Additional The Uttar Pradesh Value 58.09 11.62 2014-15 Commissioner VAT Added Tax Act, 2008 33.63 8.41 2015-16 Appeal – Uttar 33.84 10.15 2016-17 Pradesh 26.15 6.54 2017-18 12.20 3.05 2011-12 Jt. Commissioner The Uttarakhand Value 38.45 11.53 2012-13 VAT Appeal - Added Tax Act, 2005 30.52 9.16 2013-14 Uttarakhand 33.90 9.27 2014-15 The Punjab Value Added Tax Commissioner VAT 4.47 1.17 2016-17 Act, 2005 Appeal - Punjab 5.57 – 2016-17 3.62 – 2016-17 Commissioner Bihar Value Added Tax, 2005 VAT 6.83 – 2014-15 Appeal - Bihar 14.17 14.17 2014-15 VAT – – 2012-13 Commissioner Jharkhand Value Added Tax – – 2011-12 Appeal -Commercial Act, 2005 – – 2010-11 Tax Jharkhand The West Bengal Value High Court VAT 4.34 4.34 2015-16 Added Tax Act, 2003 (Calcutta) Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST 7.39 – 2012-13 Commissioner 1.15 – 2013-14 Appeal (Assam) The Uttarakhand Goods and Commissioner GST 566.69 28.96 2017-18 to 2019-20 Service Tax Act,2017 Appeal

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) Based on our audit procedures performed, according to information and explanations given by the management and on an overall examination of financial statements of the Company, we are of the opinion that: (a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and in payment of interest to banks.

(b) the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. Further we report that the monies raised by way of initial public offer in earlier period was applied fully in earlier period for the purposes for which those were raised.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is one core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core

Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) named Bajaj Resources Private Limited which is a promoter company and holding more than 20% equity share capital of the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure ‘B

Annexure to the independent auditors report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as on March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.