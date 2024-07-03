iifl-logo-icon 1
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

40.93
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.17
  • Day's High41.6
  • 52 Wk High83.5
  • Prev. Close41.17
  • Day's Low40.87
  • 52 Wk Low 38.71
  • Turnover (lac)5.08
  • P/E35.76
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value15.27
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,049.65
  • Div. Yield0.73
No Records Found

HMA Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

41.17

Prev. Close

41.17

Turnover(Lac.)

5.08

Day's High

41.6

Day's Low

40.87

52 Week's High

83.5

52 Week's Low

38.71

Book Value

15.27

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,049.65

P/E

35.76

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0.73

HMA Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

HMA Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

HMA Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.61%

Non-Promoter- 5.76%

Institutions: 5.76%

Non-Institutions: 10.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HMA Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.08

47.51

47.51

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

686.97

436.93

320.21

253.49

Net Worth

737.05

484.44

367.72

257.27

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,813.29

3,209.22

3,083.19

1,707.5

2,372.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,813.29

3,209.22

3,083.19

1,707.5

2,372.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.68

46.87

55.79

12.9

43.82

HMA Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HMA Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Gulzar Ahmad

Managing Director

Wajid Ahmed

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gulzeb Ahmed

Independent Director

Gaurav Luthra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Sundrani

Independent Director

Amit Goyal

Independent Director

Bhumika Parwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HMA Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

HMA Agro Industries Limited was incorporated on April 09, 2008 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttranchal and granted a Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 25, 2008 by the RoC. The Company is the flagship company of the Group and is a star export house recognized by Government of India. The Company is the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products. ts products are mainly packaged under the brand name Black Gold, Kamil & HMA. The Company deal in buffalo frozen meat and allied products. Unlike beef or pork, buffalo meat is free from religious constraints and has the advantage of low fat and cholesterol. The meat produced for export is in the form of deboned and deglanded frozen halal buffalo meat. The Group is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and exporting of Buffalo Frozen Meat and Meat Products operating in State of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Maharashtra.The Company own 5 fully integrated packaged meat processing plants which are located at Aligarh, Mohali, Agra, Haryana and Parbhaniand. It also own two additional secondary level meat processing units at Jaipur and Manesar.The Company started production at the plant located at Aligarh in 2010. In 2012, it started export and production from Agra Plant.In 2016, the Company acquired 100% stake of FNS Agro Foods Limited; 100% stake of HMA Food Export Private Limited in 2017 and 100% stake of United Farm Product Private Limited, under which Haryana Plant is
Company FAQs

What is the HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The HMA Agro Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of HMA Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is ₹2049.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is 35.76 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HMA Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HMA Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is ₹38.71 and ₹83.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HMA Agro Industries Ltd?

HMA Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -45.11%, 6 Month at -23.29%, 3 Month at -12.63% and 1 Month at -7.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HMA Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 83.61 %
Institutions - 5.77 %
Public - 10.62 %

