Summary

HMA Agro Industries Limited was incorporated on April 09, 2008 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttranchal and granted a Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 25, 2008 by the RoC. The Company is the flagship company of the Group and is a star export house recognized by Government of India. The Company is the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products. ts products are mainly packaged under the brand name Black Gold, Kamil & HMA. The Company deal in buffalo frozen meat and allied products. Unlike beef or pork, buffalo meat is free from religious constraints and has the advantage of low fat and cholesterol. The meat produced for export is in the form of deboned and deglanded frozen halal buffalo meat. The Group is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and exporting of Buffalo Frozen Meat and Meat Products operating in State of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Maharashtra.The Company own 5 fully integrated packaged meat processing plants which are located at Aligarh, Mohali, Agra, Haryana and Parbhaniand. It also own two additional secondary level meat processing units at Jaipur and Manesar.The Company started production at the plant located at Aligarh in 2010. In 2012, it started export and production from Agra Plant.In 2016, the Company acquired 100% stake of FNS Agro Foods Limited; 100% stake of HMA Food Export Private Limited in 2017 and 100% stake of United Farm Product Private Limited, under which Haryana Plant is

