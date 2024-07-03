Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹41.17
Prev. Close₹41.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.08
Day's High₹41.6
Day's Low₹40.87
52 Week's High₹83.5
52 Week's Low₹38.71
Book Value₹15.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,049.65
P/E35.76
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.08
47.51
47.51
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
686.97
436.93
320.21
253.49
Net Worth
737.05
484.44
367.72
257.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,813.29
3,209.22
3,083.19
1,707.5
2,372.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,813.29
3,209.22
3,083.19
1,707.5
2,372.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.68
46.87
55.79
12.9
43.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Gulzar Ahmad
Managing Director
Wajid Ahmed
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gulzeb Ahmed
Independent Director
Gaurav Luthra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Sundrani
Independent Director
Amit Goyal
Independent Director
Bhumika Parwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HMA Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
HMA Agro Industries Limited was incorporated on April 09, 2008 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttranchal and granted a Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 25, 2008 by the RoC. The Company is the flagship company of the Group and is a star export house recognized by Government of India. The Company is the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products. ts products are mainly packaged under the brand name Black Gold, Kamil & HMA. The Company deal in buffalo frozen meat and allied products. Unlike beef or pork, buffalo meat is free from religious constraints and has the advantage of low fat and cholesterol. The meat produced for export is in the form of deboned and deglanded frozen halal buffalo meat. The Group is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and exporting of Buffalo Frozen Meat and Meat Products operating in State of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Maharashtra.The Company own 5 fully integrated packaged meat processing plants which are located at Aligarh, Mohali, Agra, Haryana and Parbhaniand. It also own two additional secondary level meat processing units at Jaipur and Manesar.The Company started production at the plant located at Aligarh in 2010. In 2012, it started export and production from Agra Plant.In 2016, the Company acquired 100% stake of FNS Agro Foods Limited; 100% stake of HMA Food Export Private Limited in 2017 and 100% stake of United Farm Product Private Limited, under which Haryana Plant is
Read More
The HMA Agro Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is ₹2049.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is 35.76 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HMA Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is ₹38.71 and ₹83.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HMA Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -45.11%, 6 Month at -23.29%, 3 Month at -12.63% and 1 Month at -7.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.