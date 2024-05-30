To the Members of HMA Agro Industries Limited

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of HMA Agro Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASISFOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. ese matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

On the facts and circumstances of the company and the audit, we determine that there are no key audit matters to communicate.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTSAND AUDITORS ? REPORTTHEREON

e Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. e other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

e Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. is responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

ose Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITIESFOR THE AUDITOF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

_ Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. e risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

_ Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

_ Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

_ Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

_ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) e Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act subject to the matters specified in key audit matters and other matters.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. e Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its consolidated financial statements. Refer Note no. 38 to the consolidated financial statements.

ii. e Company has not made any provision against the pending litigation as the company believes that these claims are not tenable and hence no provisioning made by the company.

iii. ere were no amounts as on 31st March 2024, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) e management has represented that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) e management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. As stated in note 2.16 to the accompanying standalone financial statement, the Board of Directors of the company has recognizes a liability to pay dividend to equity holders of the parent when the distribution is authorized, and the distribution is no longer at the discretion of the company. As per corporate laws in India, a distribution is authorized when it is approved by the shareholders. A corresponding amount is recognized directly in equity. Company has declared and paid dividend during the period under review.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting so_ware?s for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the so_ware?s. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we have given "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For MAPSS AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 012796C

CA GYAN CHANDRA MISRA Partner Membership No. 078183

UDIN: 24078183BKATCC9180

Date : 30-05-2024

Place: Ghaziabad

ANNEXURE ‘A? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

_REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1_F_ UNDER ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS? SECTIONOF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERSOF HMA AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITEDOF EVEN DATE _

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials Statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of HMA Agro Industries Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENT?S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

e Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). ese responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. ose Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. e procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANINGOF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCETO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A company?s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For MAPSS AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 012796C

CA GYAN CHANDRA MISRA Partner Membership No. 078183

UDIN: 24078183BKATCC9180

Date : 30-05-2024

Place : Ghaziabad

ANNEXURE ‘B? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

_REFERREDTO IN PARAGRAPH 2 UNDER ‘REPORTON OTHER LEGALAND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS? SECTION OFOUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERSOF HMA AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITEDOF EVEN DATE _

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) e company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) No Intangible assets during the period under review;

(b) As explained to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with the programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and as explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the company has maintained proper records of its inventories. Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) e company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. Although company is using purchase credit facility of 480 crores.

Stock Statement Details

_ As Per Books Stock Statement Submitted In Bank Di_ (A-B) Month Debitors Creditors Invertory Total (A) Debitors Creditors Invertory Total (B) April 301.53 24.93 72.26 398.72 301.53 24.95 72.38 398.86 -0.14 May 222.25 19.08 81.06 322.39 222.25 19.08 81.08 322.41 -0.02 June 283.19 11.35 105.09 399.63 283.49 11.35 104.80 399.64 -0.01 July 292.45 10.69 116.00 419.14 292.46 10.70 115.95 419.11 0.03 August 386.30 16.70 106.43 509.43 386.30 16.71 106.72 509.73 -0.30 September 413.93 8.77 124.98 547.68 413.93 8.77 125.08 547.78 -0.10 October 337.88 10.73 141.66 490.27 337.88 10.73 141.58 490.19 0.08 November 367.10 10.61 160.30 538.01 366.90 10.61 160.24 537.75 0.26 December 407.65 41.77 159.58 609.00 407.12 42.55 159.54 609.21 -0.21 January 372.98 38.85 127.67 539.50 372.70 38.79 128.02 539.51 -0.01 February 458.30 45.55 126.59 630.44 457.85 46.06 126.48 630.39 0.05 March 424.99 59.68 158.21 642.88 424.93 59.67 158.41 643.01 -0.13

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, details as mentioned below.

S. No. Company Nature As on 31st March, 2024 Amount (in crores) Guarantee Given 1 United Farm Products Pvt Ltd (subsidiary of HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd) Provided guarantee on behalf of its subsidiary company 65 Loan provided 2 United Farm Products Pvt Ltd (subsidiary of HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd) Provided unsecured loan 146.63 3 FNS Agro Foods Limited (subsidiary of HMA Agro Industries Pvt Ltd) Provided unsecured loan 0.22 5 Indus Farmers Food Co. LLP Provided unsecured loan 2.75 Advances to related Party 6 Laal Agro Food Private Limited In the nature of Advances 7.71 7 JFF Export Private Limited In the nature of Advances 41.05 8 HMA Natural Foods Private Limited In the nature of Advances 0.06 9 HMA Food Export Private Limited In the nature of Advances 6.94 10 Reliable agro foods In the nature of Advances 7.79

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the company?s interest;

(c) ere is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) Since the term of arrangement do not stipulate any repayment schedule we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) e company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, details as mentioned below.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the requirements of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investment made and guarantees and securities provide as applicable.

(v) e company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) e maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records made available to us, company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following:

S.No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount of Demand (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Amount Paid Under Protest Remarks, if any Nil

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year, except the facility of packing credit availed from the financial institutions and there is no default has been noticed in the payment of this facility.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures,

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(g) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has availed the facility of packing credited from the financial institution and there is no default has been noticed in the payment of this facility.

(x) (a) e company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) e company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

( c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company.

(xii) e company is not a Nidhi Company. erefore, clause xii is not applicable on the company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) ere has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) ere have been no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, clause3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For MAPSS AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 012796C

CA GYAN CHANDRA MISRA Partner Membership No. 078183

UDIN: 24078183BKATCC9180

Date : 30-05-2024

Place: Ghaziabad