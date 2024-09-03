The Board of Directors have approved the Notice for 16th Annua General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and also fixed the day, date, time and venue of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Saturday the 28th Day of September, 2024 at 3:30 P.M through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means(VC/OAVM). We hereby submit the dates of book closure as mentioned in the annexure attached. To approve the items as enclosed in the outcome attached Company hereby fixes the record date for the purpose declaration of dividend and e voting for Annual General Meeting We hereby submit the annual report for the Financial year ended 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Dear Sir/Maam, Kindly find attached the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report dated 30th September, 2024 along with Voting results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)