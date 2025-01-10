HMA Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.08
47.51
47.51
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
686.97
436.93
320.21
253.49
Net Worth
737.05
484.44
367.72
257.27
Minority Interest
Debt
385.02
285.64
265.17
168.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.02
0.75
0
Total Liabilities
1,122.16
770.1
633.64
426.23
Fixed Assets
39.26
35.44
35.14
38.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
72.88
72.88
72.88
51.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.29
7.09
1.93
1.03
Networking Capital
899.75
587.73
484.67
284.16
Inventories
163.19
112.72
131.82
126.85
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
473.7
299.21
288.19
168.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
443.83
308.39
175.68
117.63
Sundry Creditors
-124.2
-67.32
-65.06
-66.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-56.77
-65.27
-45.96
-62.3
Cash
107.97
66.96
39.02
50.87
Total Assets
1,122.15
770.1
633.64
426.23
