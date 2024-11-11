iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HMA Agro Industries Ltd Board Meeting

37.93
(1.12%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:19 PM

HMA Agro Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Dear sir/maam, 1. Considered and approved the Credit Facilities from HDFC Bank. 2. Considered and took note of intimation closure of trading window for the declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Board Meeting held today 11th Day of November, 2024 interalia: 1. Approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Took on record the LRR Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
As per the agenda Attached
Board Meeting28 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Annual Report along with Directors Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take note of Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Auditors Report on financial statements for the FY 2023-24. 3. To consider and approve the Notice for 16th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to fix the day date time and venue for the 16thAnnual General Meeting of the company. 4. To consider and determine the name of Director liable to retire by rotation and eligible for re-appointment at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the company; 5. To consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report and Internal Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 6. To consider the closure of trading window upto 48 hours after the conclusion of 16th Annual General Meeting of the company. To approve the items as enclosed in the outcome attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Quaterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To review and approve the Limited review report received from the statutory auditors of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and take note of the Audit Report obtained from the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. 3.To approve the re-appointment of S.N. Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountant (FRN: 001057C) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4.To Consider and approve the Annual Action Plan of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the Financial Year 2024-25 as recommended by CSR Committee. 5.To place before the board corporate governance report for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. 6.To place before the board the status of the quarterly investor complaints received disposed off or pending at the end of the previous quarter. 7. To take note of Annual Secretarial Compliance report as per Regulation 24A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 1. Considered Approved and Take on Record Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financials for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2.Considered and took note of the Audit Report obtained from the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Approved the Re-appointment of S.N. Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountant, (FRN: 001057C) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Considered and Approved the Annual Action Plan of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the Financial Year 2024-25 as recommended by CSR Committee. 5. Took note of the Corporate Governance Report placed before the Board for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024. 6. Took note of the status of the quarterly Investor Complaints received, disposed off or pending at the end of the previous quarter i.e 31st March, 2024. 7. Took note of Annual Secretarial Compliance report as per Regulation 24A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. We hereby submit the Declaration of Unmodified opinion given by the the Chief Financial Officer of the company that MAPSS & Company have given the report with Un Modified Opinion (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
To approve the agenda as attached
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Reviewed of the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. Reviewed of the performance of Chairman, considering the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended 31.12.2023 2. Other Items as per the Intimation of Board Meeting attached. We hereby submit the quarterly unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

HMA Agro Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HMA Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.