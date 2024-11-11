Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Dear sir/maam, 1. Considered and approved the Credit Facilities from HDFC Bank. 2. Considered and took note of intimation closure of trading window for the declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Board Meeting held today 11th Day of November, 2024 interalia: 1. Approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Took on record the LRR Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Annual Report along with Directors Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take note of Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Auditors Report on financial statements for the FY 2023-24. 3. To consider and approve the Notice for 16th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to fix the day date time and venue for the 16thAnnual General Meeting of the company. 4. To consider and determine the name of Director liable to retire by rotation and eligible for re-appointment at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the company; 5. To consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report and Internal Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 6. To consider the closure of trading window upto 48 hours after the conclusion of 16th Annual General Meeting of the company. To approve the items as enclosed in the outcome attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Quaterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To review and approve the Limited review report received from the statutory auditors of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

HMA Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and take note of the Audit Report obtained from the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. 3.To approve the re-appointment of S.N. Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountant (FRN: 001057C) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4.To Consider and approve the Annual Action Plan of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the Financial Year 2024-25 as recommended by CSR Committee. 5.To place before the board corporate governance report for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. 6.To place before the board the status of the quarterly investor complaints received disposed off or pending at the end of the previous quarter. 7. To take note of Annual Secretarial Compliance report as per Regulation 24A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 1. Considered Approved and Take on Record Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financials for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2.Considered and took note of the Audit Report obtained from the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Approved the Re-appointment of S.N. Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountant, (FRN: 001057C) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Considered and Approved the Annual Action Plan of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the Financial Year 2024-25 as recommended by CSR Committee. 5. Took note of the Corporate Governance Report placed before the Board for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024. 6. Took note of the status of the quarterly Investor Complaints received, disposed off or pending at the end of the previous quarter i.e 31st March, 2024. 7. Took note of Annual Secretarial Compliance report as per Regulation 24A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. We hereby submit the Declaration of Unmodified opinion given by the the Chief Financial Officer of the company that MAPSS & Company have given the report with Un Modified Opinion (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Reviewed of the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. Reviewed of the performance of Chairman, considering the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024