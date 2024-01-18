|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.3
|30
|Final
|The Board of Directors have considered, approved and recommend the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- Per Equity Share (30%) for the financial year 2023-24 to the members of the company for their approval in ensuing Annual General Meeting. Book Closure, Cut-Off Date and Record Date for AGM, E-Voting & Dividend Distribution:
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.