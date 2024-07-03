Summary

Krishival Foods Limited, formerly known as Empyrean Cashews Private Limited was incorporated on 21 March 2014. Subsequently, this Company converted from a Private Company to a Public Company and consequently the name was changed to Empyrean Cashews Limited dated November 22, 2021 and further, the Company name got changed from Empyrean Cashews Limited to Krishival Foods Limited on January 20, 2023 issued by RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into finished cashew kernels with different grades and flavours along with organic manure. It markets products under brand name of Krishival Cashews supplied to consumers in more than 26 tier II & tier III towns spread across India from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Mysore/Mysuru (Karnataka) and from Jodhpur (Rajasthan) to Patna (Bihar). The Company is also engaged in selling organic manure which is prepared by using byproducts like husk and other biodegradable material collected from leftovers of raw cashews processing. The Company primarily caters to domestic market with a presence of more than 30 distributors spread across India. The Company procures majority of raw materials by mode of import from certain African and Asian countries and from Konkan region of India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing quality cashew nuts, red chilli cashew dry fruits, black pepper cashew nuts, split cashew nuts and flavored cashew nuts. The products are processed under hygienic condition following the speci

Read More