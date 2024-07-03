iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishival Foods Ltd Share Price

239.15
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:23 AM

  • Open240
  • Day's High240
  • 52 Wk High332.95
  • Prev. Close249.95
  • Day's Low239.15
  • 52 Wk Low 213
  • Turnover (lac)3.58
  • P/E57.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.83
  • EPS4.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)533.19
  • Div. Yield0.08
Krishival Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Krishival Foods Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Krishival Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Krishival Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:03 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.18%

Non-Promoter- 11.81%

Institutions: 11.80%

Non-Institutions: 51.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishival Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.3

35.86

19.8

14.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

99.96

29.01

22.43

4.89

Net Worth

122.26

64.87

42.23

19.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

51.76

28.13

43.94

49.97

yoy growth (%)

84.02

-35.99

-12.05

Raw materials

-36.24

-19.32

-28.56

-40.28

As % of sales

70.02

68.68

64.99

80.6

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.42

-2.34

-2.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.43

1.02

1.28

1.05

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.68

-1.82

-1.84

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.35

-0.61

-0.4

Working capital

19.06

3.33

5.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.02

-35.99

-12.05

Op profit growth

117.16

-13.79

13.39

EBIT growth

205.7

-15.26

20.89

Net profit growth

409.06

-0.11

2.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

102.6

70.03

51.77

28.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

102.6

70.03

51.77

28.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.1

1.11

0.44

0.45

Krishival Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishival Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Aparna Arun Morale

Executive Director & CEO

Nana Prakash Mhaske

Executive Director & CFO

Anant Pandurang Kulkarni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailesh Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neeraj Kulbhushan Taandon

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Kumar Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishival Foods Ltd

Summary

Krishival Foods Limited, formerly known as Empyrean Cashews Private Limited was incorporated on 21 March 2014. Subsequently, this Company converted from a Private Company to a Public Company and consequently the name was changed to Empyrean Cashews Limited dated November 22, 2021 and further, the Company name got changed from Empyrean Cashews Limited to Krishival Foods Limited on January 20, 2023 issued by RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into finished cashew kernels with different grades and flavours along with organic manure. It markets products under brand name of Krishival Cashews supplied to consumers in more than 26 tier II & tier III towns spread across India from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Mysore/Mysuru (Karnataka) and from Jodhpur (Rajasthan) to Patna (Bihar). The Company is also engaged in selling organic manure which is prepared by using byproducts like husk and other biodegradable material collected from leftovers of raw cashews processing. The Company primarily caters to domestic market with a presence of more than 30 distributors spread across India. The Company procures majority of raw materials by mode of import from certain African and Asian countries and from Konkan region of India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing quality cashew nuts, red chilli cashew dry fruits, black pepper cashew nuts, split cashew nuts and flavored cashew nuts. The products are processed under hygienic condition following the speci
Company FAQs

What is the Krishival Foods Ltd share price today?

The Krishival Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹239.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishival Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishival Foods Ltd is ₹533.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishival Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishival Foods Ltd is 57.07 and 4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishival Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishival Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishival Foods Ltd is ₹213 and ₹332.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishival Foods Ltd?

Krishival Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 78.29%, 1 Year at -12.14%, 6 Month at 11.01%, 3 Month at -18.72% and 1 Month at -11.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishival Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishival Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.19 %
Institutions - 11.80 %
Public - 51.01 %

