SectorFMCG
Open₹240
Prev. Close₹249.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.58
Day's High₹240
Day's Low₹239.15
52 Week's High₹332.95
52 Week's Low₹213
Book Value₹54.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)533.19
P/E57.07
EPS4.38
Divi. Yield0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.3
35.86
19.8
14.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.96
29.01
22.43
4.89
Net Worth
122.26
64.87
42.23
19.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
51.76
28.13
43.94
49.97
yoy growth (%)
84.02
-35.99
-12.05
Raw materials
-36.24
-19.32
-28.56
-40.28
As % of sales
70.02
68.68
64.99
80.6
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.42
-2.34
-2.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.43
1.02
1.28
1.05
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.68
-1.82
-1.84
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.35
-0.61
-0.4
Working capital
19.06
3.33
5.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.02
-35.99
-12.05
Op profit growth
117.16
-13.79
13.39
EBIT growth
205.7
-15.26
20.89
Net profit growth
409.06
-0.11
2.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
102.6
70.03
51.77
28.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
102.6
70.03
51.77
28.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.1
1.11
0.44
0.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Aparna Arun Morale
Executive Director & CEO
Nana Prakash Mhaske
Executive Director & CFO
Anant Pandurang Kulkarni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailesh Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neeraj Kulbhushan Taandon
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Kumar Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishival Foods Ltd
Summary
Krishival Foods Limited, formerly known as Empyrean Cashews Private Limited was incorporated on 21 March 2014. Subsequently, this Company converted from a Private Company to a Public Company and consequently the name was changed to Empyrean Cashews Limited dated November 22, 2021 and further, the Company name got changed from Empyrean Cashews Limited to Krishival Foods Limited on January 20, 2023 issued by RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into finished cashew kernels with different grades and flavours along with organic manure. It markets products under brand name of Krishival Cashews supplied to consumers in more than 26 tier II & tier III towns spread across India from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Mysore/Mysuru (Karnataka) and from Jodhpur (Rajasthan) to Patna (Bihar). The Company is also engaged in selling organic manure which is prepared by using byproducts like husk and other biodegradable material collected from leftovers of raw cashews processing. The Company primarily caters to domestic market with a presence of more than 30 distributors spread across India. The Company procures majority of raw materials by mode of import from certain African and Asian countries and from Konkan region of India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing quality cashew nuts, red chilli cashew dry fruits, black pepper cashew nuts, split cashew nuts and flavored cashew nuts. The products are processed under hygienic condition following the speci
Read More
The Krishival Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹239.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishival Foods Ltd is ₹533.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishival Foods Ltd is 57.07 and 4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishival Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishival Foods Ltd is ₹213 and ₹332.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishival Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 78.29%, 1 Year at -12.14%, 6 Month at 11.01%, 3 Month at -18.72% and 1 Month at -11.37%.
