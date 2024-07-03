Krishival Foods Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
102.6
70.03
51.77
28.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
102.6
70.03
51.77
28.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.1
1.11
0.44
0.45
Total Income
104.7
71.14
52.21
28.58
Total Expenditure
89.56
59.61
44.82
24.93
PBIDT
15.14
11.53
7.39
3.65
Interest
0.99
1
1.59
0.95
PBDT
14.15
10.53
5.8
2.7
Depreciation
1.98
1.4
1.45
1.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.72
2.29
1.02
0.32
Deferred Tax
-0.16
0.17
0.02
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
9.61
6.66
3.32
0.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.61
6.66
3.32
0.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.61
6.66
3.32
0.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.49
3.37
2.27
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2
1.6
0.5
0
Equity
22.3
19.8
19.8
14.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.75
16.46
14.27
12.97
PBDTM(%)
13.79
15.03
11.2
9.59
PATM(%)
9.36
9.51
6.41
2.38
