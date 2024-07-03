iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishival Foods Ltd Annually Results

250
(0.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

102.6

70.03

51.77

28.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

102.6

70.03

51.77

28.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.1

1.11

0.44

0.45

Total Income

104.7

71.14

52.21

28.58

Total Expenditure

89.56

59.61

44.82

24.93

PBIDT

15.14

11.53

7.39

3.65

Interest

0.99

1

1.59

0.95

PBDT

14.15

10.53

5.8

2.7

Depreciation

1.98

1.4

1.45

1.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.72

2.29

1.02

0.32

Deferred Tax

-0.16

0.17

0.02

0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

9.61

6.66

3.32

0.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.61

6.66

3.32

0.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.61

6.66

3.32

0.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.49

3.37

2.27

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

2

1.6

0.5

0

Equity

22.3

19.8

19.8

14.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.75

16.46

14.27

12.97

PBDTM(%)

13.79

15.03

11.2

9.59

PATM(%)

9.36

9.51

6.41

2.38

