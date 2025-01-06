Krishival Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.43
1.02
1.28
1.05
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.68
-1.82
-1.84
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.35
-0.61
-0.4
Working capital
19.06
3.33
5.83
Other operating items
Operating
21
2.31
4.67
Capital expenditure
0.66
0.35
0.73
Free cash flow
21.66
2.66
5.41
Equity raised
29.27
8.64
6.52
Investing
0
0.61
-0.52
Financing
11.77
6.87
3.18
Dividends paid
0.1
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.81
18.78
14.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.