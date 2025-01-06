iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krishival Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

249.9
(-0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishival Foods Ltd

Krishival Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.43

1.02

1.28

1.05

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.68

-1.82

-1.84

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.35

-0.61

-0.4

Working capital

19.06

3.33

5.83

Other operating items

Operating

21

2.31

4.67

Capital expenditure

0.66

0.35

0.73

Free cash flow

21.66

2.66

5.41

Equity raised

29.27

8.64

6.52

Investing

0

0.61

-0.52

Financing

11.77

6.87

3.18

Dividends paid

0.1

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.81

18.78

14.59

Krishival Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishival Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.