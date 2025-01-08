Krishival Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.3
35.86
19.8
14.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.96
29.01
22.43
4.89
Net Worth
122.26
64.87
42.23
19.44
Minority Interest
Debt
6.39
9.65
10.69
13.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.34
0.5
0.33
0.31
Total Liabilities
128.99
75.02
53.25
33.09
Fixed Assets
21.7
13.91
13.32
14.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.58
0.59
0.63
0.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
99.66
57.29
19.53
17.06
Inventories
68.62
25.31
11.15
8.58
Inventory Days
78.61
111.32
Sundry Debtors
11.33
4.31
0.41
0.64
Debtor Days
2.89
8.3
Other Current Assets
25.58
31.21
9.03
10.74
Sundry Creditors
-2.82
-1.09
-0.64
-2.2
Creditor Days
4.51
28.54
Other Current Liabilities
-3.05
-2.45
-0.42
-0.7
Cash
6.02
3.21
19.77
1.28
Total Assets
128.96
75
53.25
33.09
